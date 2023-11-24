“He’s lightning, but he doesn’t know the game” - Frank Lampard made harsh assessment of Chelsea star in private chat, says Harry Redknapp

Premier League icon Harry Redknapp has revealed Frank Lampard's private assessment of Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Ukraine international was signed for £89 million from Shakhtar Donetsk in the January transfer window this year. Arsenal were widely reported to be interested in the player, but Chelsea ultimately won the race for the 22-year-old winger and handed him an eight-and-a-half-year contract.

Back then, Graham Potter was in charge, but Lampard had the chance to work with Mudryk during his spell as a caretaker manager towards the end of last season. Redknapp has now claimed that Lampard was unimpressed with the Ukrainian winger's understanding of the game.

Speaking on Kammy & Ben's Proper Football Podcast (h/t BBC), the 76-year-old Englishman said:

"If your club signs someone for £20m now, you think, 'Well, he can't be much good. Oh, they bought someone for £20m. He must be bang average. £30m he might be alright, £40m - he's middle of the road, he should be OK'. Unless you're spending £60-£70m now, I mean, it's just gone bananas.

"I remember talking to Frank [Lampard], Chelsea bought the left winger [Mudryk] for about £90m. Frank says, 'Harry, he's so quick, he's lightning, but he doesn't know the game'. I'm thinking, 'For £90m and he doesn't know the game! I mean, he should know everything for £90m!"

Lampard handed Mudryk just three starts during his 11 games in charge of the club last term. Overall, the rapid Chelsea winger has two goals and as many assists in 28 games across competitions for his new club.

When do Chelsea return to action?

With the November international break now over, teams around the globe are preparing for club football to resume.

Chelsea drew 4-4 at home against Manchester City in the Premier League just before the season took a break this month. The Blues' next assignment is a league game against a strong Newcastle United side at St. James' Park on Saturday (25 November).

Chelsea are currently 10th in the table after 12 matches, with 16 points to their name. The Magpies, meanwhile, have picked up just four points in their last three league games but still sit seventh in the table — four points above their next opponents.

The west London giants, meanwhile, enjoy a relatively good record against Newcastle in recent seasons. They have lost just twice to them since August 2018 and have won seven times across competitions during that time.