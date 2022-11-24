"He's like a shadow" - Manchester United midfielder Fred picks Chelsea superstar as someone he'd like to play with for Brazil

Manchester United midfielder Fred has named Chelsea superstar N'Golo Kante as a player he would like to play alongside for Brazil.

Kante, 31, has been a crucial starter for the west London outfit since arriving from Leicester City for £32 million in the summer of 2016.

He has helped the Blues lift six trophies, including the 2016-17 Premier League title and the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League crown.

A holding midfielder renowned for his tackling and marking, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has registered 13 goals and 15 assists in 262 overall appearances for Chelsea. However, he has missed a staggering 21 matches this season due to a long-term hamstring injury.

During an interaction on JD Locker Room, Fred was asked which French player he would like to have on his team. He said (via football.london):

"It's difficult. A lot of players like [Paul] Pogba and [Antoine] Griezmann, but it's Kante. I love him. When Kante plays, he's like a shadow. It's Kante. I can say [Kylian] Mbappe but..."

Currently recovering from his injury in London, Kante is a major miss for France at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

With Paul Pogba also ruled out due to a knee problem, Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot are currently shouldering the responsibility of starting in a midfield double pivot for Les Blues.

Kante, who is in the final year of his deal at Stamford Bridge, has also been linked with a host of European clubs for a potential transfer next summer. Barcelona (via RMC Sport) and Juventus (via La Repubblica) are interested in securing the ex-SM Caen man's signature.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“We have to make sure he gets the right treatment - when he is enjoying his football, we can think about the contract then”. Graham Potter on N’Golo Kanté deal expiring in June: “The most important thing is to help him get fit. He has a long road ahead…”.“We have to make sure he gets the right treatment - when he is enjoying his football, we can think about the contract then”. Graham Potter on N’Golo Kanté deal expiring in June: “The most important thing is to help him get fit. He has a long road ahead…”. 🔵 #CFC“We have to make sure he gets the right treatment - when he is enjoying his football, we can think about the contract then”. https://t.co/wY01mnWl1K

Manchester United interested in signing £35 million-rated Chelsea target

According to reputed journalist Rudy Galetti, Manchester United have expressed an interest in Denzel Dumfries, with Inter Milan prepared to entertain bids in the region of £35 million. Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be chasing the right-back's signature.

Dumfries, 26, has been a crucial starter for the Nerazzurri since arriving from PSV Eindhoven for £12 million last summer. Helping his side lift two trophies, he has registered seven goals and 10 assists in 65 games across all competitions for Simone Inzaghi's side.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are expected to splash the cash on a new right-back in the near future. While Diogo Dalot is in the final year of his contract, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is believed to have reached the end of his disappointing stint at Old Trafford.

Get Germany vs Japan Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes