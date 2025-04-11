“He’s a lizard” - UFC star Paddy Pimblett accuses Trent Alexander-Arnold of ‘lying’ amid talk of Liverpool exit to join Real Madrid

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has become the latest to speak out about Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold's links with Real Madrid ahead of the summer. It is believed that the right-back will move to Santiago Bernabeu after his contract runs out at the end of the campaign.

This has clearly not gone down well with some fans, including Pimblett, who is a proud Reds supporter. Speaking about Alexander-Arnold in a recent interview and accusing him of lying, Pimblett said (via GIVEMESPORT):

"He's a lizard. He's meant to be a young lad from West Derby. I've said in other interviews that I'd trade my career to have his in a heartbeat — to win trophies for my city and my team that I've supported my entire life."

He added:

"The money he is earning, the money he is being offered, just putting a smile on everyone's face in the city — I grew up wanting to be Steven Gerrard, wanting to be Fernando Torres, wanting to be Luis Suarez. And he is just leaving the club he supported to be another cog in the machine at Real Madrid. He could have been a legend at LFC. He always said he wanted to be captain so he was always lying, wasn't he?"

"I think he has forgotten where he came from. He's given up the chance to be a legend and maybe have a statue built in his honour in years to come."

Alexander-Arnold has been pivotal to Liverpool's attacking threat in recent years. Overall, he's made 349 appearances across competitions for the Merseyside outfit after coming through the youth ranks, bagging 22 goals and 89 assists.

The 26-year-old defender has won the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, once each at Anfield.

Liverpool star's agent wishes midfielder plays for Real Madrid in future

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch's agent, Jose Fortes, has said that he would love the midfielder to play for Real Madrid in the future. At the moment, the Dutchman is an important part of Arne Slot's team.

In the absence of a natural number six, the former Ajax man has occupied that space and done well. Speaking to MARCA in a recent interview, Fortes said (via Mirror):

"He's good enough for Real Madrid. We would love for him to play for them, but Liverpool would ask for a lot of money. I know they've had their eye on him, but now it's impossible."

Gravenberch has made 43 appearances across competitions this season, producing three assists. He has a contract at Anfield that runs until the summer of 2028.

