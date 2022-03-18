"He's lost there" - Barcelona star claims Lionel Messi isn't enjoying his time at PSG

Barcelona right-back Dani Alves has claimed Lionel Messi is not enjoying his time at Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Messi left Barcelona after being at the club since the age of thirteen in the summer. It was a somber day for fans of the Argentinian superstar and the Catalan giants.

Messi moved to PSG with many deeming him the last piece of the puzzle in the Parisians' pursuit of a long-awaited UEFA Champions League trophy. However, the wait will continue as Messi and his side exited the competition last week to Real Madrid.

Following the loss, the Argentinian star was booed by the Parc des Princes faithful in their next league game against Bordeaux. Alves has commented on his former teammate's time at the Ligue 1 side in an interview with ESPN.

When asked if the former Barca captain was enjoying his time at PSG, Alves stated that Lionel Messi always maintained that he was happiest at Nou Camp. He said:

"No, he's lost, right now he's lost there. Leo always said to me, 'Where could I be happier than here?' There's nowhere better than here (Barcelona). For whatever reason Leo isn't here today, I hope he can come back."

Alves was then asked if he thinks the forward can come back, to which he responded:

"I don't know but if he does come back, come back here with me."

Lionel Messi's PSG woes in contrast to Barcelona's impressive transformation

Lionel Messi has been a disappointment this season.

When Lionel Messi left Barcelona last summer, many felt that PSG were getting the better end of the deal. However, it is Barca who are currently flourishing despite the absence of their prodigal son.

Since being appointed as Blaugrana manager in November last year, Xavi has overseen a huge turnaround at the club. The shaky and inconsistent performances under Ronald Koeman that had coincided with the forward's departure are a distant memory.

Barca are now an exciting and entertaining team to watch and have only lost one La Liga game in fifteen under Xavi. The Catalans currently sit third in the league table and look set to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

For Messi at PSG, it has been the opposite. The 34-year-old began the season with some impressive performances. The Argentine was effective in the UEFA Champions League group stage where he scored five goals in six group games.

Kind of unreal situation for Leo, never experienced before. Lionel Messi’s getting booed by some Paris Saint-Germain fans during today’s game vs Bordeaux, still disappointed after UCL fiasco. Same for Neymar.Kind of unreal situation for Leo, never experienced before. Lionel Messi’s getting booed by some Paris Saint-Germain fans during today’s game vs Bordeaux, still disappointed after UCL fiasco. Same for Neymar. ⚠️ #MessiKind of unreal situation for Leo, never experienced before. https://t.co/US5ZvUtvtH

However, the Argentine has come under fire from both the French media and fans, with many lamenting his hap-hazard performances for the Parisians. The forward has just seven goals and 11 assists in 26 appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season.

PSG's capitulation in the UCL last week against Madrid only made matters worse for the star. Messi has appeared to be a shadow of the player he was at Barcelona when he was considered one of the greatest to play the game.

