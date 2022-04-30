"He's been through a lot"- Mikel Arteta opens up on Arsenal star's improvement this season

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has given an insight into the difficulties Granit Xhaka has been through at the club, lauding him for the character he has shown. The Swiss midfielder joined Arsenal from Borussia Monchengladbach for £30 million in 2016 but has been criticized for his lack of consistency.

Xhaka has endured a fractious relationship with the club's fans. That reached a boiling point when he was jeered by them after he saw red against Crystal Palace at the Emirates in 2019. However, he has turned things around and has once again become a key member of the starting lineup.

The midfielder produced incredible performances in the wins against Chelsea and Manchester United last week, scoring a belter against the Red Devils. Xhaka has become the team's midfield enforcer in the absence of the injured Thomas Partey. Arteta has praised the Swiss international for his willingness to improve and 'become a better person', saying:

"He's been through a lot; he's been through difficult moments here; he's found a lot of support internally to deal with certain situations. His character, the way he approaches problems, how he's willing to change things, improve constantly, to become a better person and a better player, so credit to him for what he's done," Arteta told Arsenal's website as per Hitc.

Arsenal's 4-2 victory over Chelsea and their 3-1 win over Manchester United have helped them strengthen their grip on fourth place in the Premier League standings. They are two points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and are the favourites to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal need a top-quality defensive midfielder as back-up for Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny's form

Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny have enjoyed a renaissance in recent weeks. The duo produced incredible performances against Chelsea and Manchester United, providing excellent protection to their backline and distributing the ball magnificently.

Mohamed Elneny has just over two months left on his current deal with the Gunners, and his future is uncertain.

The Gunners need a top-quality defensive midfielder who can complement Thomas Partey at the centre of the park next season. According to Football.london, the club could make a move for Wolves star Ruben Neves. The Portuguese international's vision, creativity, eye for goal and experience of playing in the Premier League make him an ideal target for Arteta's side.

