"He's a magnificent person" - Pedri hopes PSG superstar Lionel Messi seals Barcelona return 

Lionel Messi and Pedri spent a year together at Barcelona. They played under Ronald Koeman during the 2020-21 campaign before the former left for Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Amid rumors of Messi's potential Camp Nou return, Pedri has revealed he'd be happy to share the pitch with the Argentine once again.

Pedri and Messi had a decent relationship during their sole season together in the Catalan capital. They developed a telepathic partnership on the pitch, combining seamlessy to create magic and wreac havoc on opposition teams.

The young midfielder still cherishes those fond memories and is eager to relive them. He told La Vanguardia:

"I've had a great time with Leo on the pitch and off it. He's a magnificent person so I hope he can come back. I had fun playing with him and it is a joy to have him as a teammate."

Although they've spent the last couple of months away from each other, Pedri is still holding on to his connection with Messi.

The Barcelona midfielder has revealed that he still finds time to watch the Argentine play and grab a couple of lessons from him.

The Spaniard explained:

"Whenever I can, I watch his matches because you learn a lot by watching the best footballer in the world play, but it's true that when things don't work out for a friend, as I consider him, it hurts a bit."

How Pedri has fared since Lionel Messi left Barcelona

The Argentine could seal a return to Camp Nou this summer, according to rumors

Pedri certainly missed his formidable relationship with Lionel Messi on the pitch following the Argentine's exit from Barcelona last summer. The midfielder didn't have the best of starts to the season, with a hamstring injury limiting his impact in the first few months of the campaign.

However, the Spaniard has bounced back in recent months under Xavi, becoming a key figure once again in the center of the pitch. So far, he's made 18 appearances for the Catalan giants in all competitions, recording three goals and one assist to his name.

Messi, meanwhile, has struggled to adapt to life in Paris, bagging just seven goals and 11 assists for the French giants across all competitions.

Only time will tell if both players will end up sharing the dressing room once again.

