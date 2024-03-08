“He’s the main guy in Liverpool" - Manchester City star Erling Haaland praises 'unreal' Liverpool star ahead of PL clash

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has heaped praise on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk ahead of his team's visit to Anfield on Sunday, March 10.

Speaking to TNT Sports (via TheBootRoom), Haaland admitted he loves facing the Dutchman and relishes the challenge.

"He’s the main guy in Liverpool. I said it for many years, he is unreal and also I heard he is a really nice guy so that also helps.

"Yeah, he’s a monster and yeah, I like to play against players like him because then you really test yourself so what can I say, it’s going to be a nice game."

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City sit second in the Premier League table with 62 points, one behind Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in first place. They have won their last five games on the bounce, scoring a whopping 12 goals in their last three games.

Erling Haaland has been a key player for Guardiola, scoring 18 and assisting five goals in 22 league appearances this season.

The Reds, on the other hand, have won each of their last seven games across competitions. In that span, they have netted an impressive 21 times and will look to carry that forward.

City will travel to Anfield for their monumental clash in the Premier League on Sunday, which could potentially have a big say on this season's title race.

Pep Guardiola highlights Erling Haaland's importance to City

Erling Haaland recently made a return to action following a considerable amount of time on the sidelines due to injury. After picking up a bone injury in early December, Haaland returned to action against Burnley in the Premier League in February.

Manager Pep Guardiola spoke to Manchester City's media team regarding the Norwegian striker's importance. When asked whether the player was progressing well after his return, the Spaniard seemed upbeat.

"Step by step, yeah. Two months is a long time for a guy so tall but at the end of the season, he will help us a lot."

Since his return to fitness, Erling Haaland has bagged 10 goals and one assist for the club and will look to carry on with his stunning form.