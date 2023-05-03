"He’s been a massive player" - Mark Schwarzer claims 'brilliant' Arsenal star has been underestimated this season

Former Premier League goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has hailed Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka for his stunning showings this season.

The Gunners returned to winning ways after a four-game winless streak at the expense of their London rivals Chelsea on Tuesday, May 2.

Arsenal absolutely dominated the Blues for the majority of the game and secured a 3-1 victory.

Gunners skipper Martin Odegaard scored twice and Gabriel Jesus scored once while Noni Madueke scored for the visitors in the second half.

While discussing the performance from Mikel Arteta's side, Mark Schwarzer heaped praise on Xhaka.

The former Fulham keeper also insisted that the Switzerland international does not get his due credit. He said on the Football Daily Podcast, as quoted by The Boot Room:

“I also think you can’t underestimate how good Granit Xhaka has been. I think if you look at his whole journey at Arsenal from the beginning when he had a very mixed relationship with the fans, he was captain."

Schwarzer also credited Xhaka for turning his fortunes around at the club and establishing himself as a key player for the north London giants once again. He added:

“He really struggled with the pressure that goes with that, his form on the pitch wasn’t great. The way he’s turned it around, today he was huge. He set up both goals for [Martin] Odegaard, his work rate is brilliant and his discipline overall has improved dramatically. I think he’s been a massive player for Arsenal this season.”

Xhaka has been on the Gunners' books since 2016 after being signed by Arsene Wenger from Borussia Mönchengladbach for a fee of around £30–35 million.

His form has been up and down over the years. He went through the lowest point of his Arsenal career after a row with the fans and eventually lost his armband.

Xhaka has done well to redeem himself and has been near-flawless this season. He has scored seven goals and provided seven assists in 43 games across competitions this season.

Ian Wright in awe of 'unbelievable' Arsenal star after 3-1 Chelsea win

Arsenal icon Ian Wright has lavished praise on Gunners captain Martin Odegaard following the 3-1 Premier League win over Chelsea on Tuesday (May 2).

The former Gunners striker also hailed the Norwegian as the best performer for the club this campaign.

Odegaard bagged a brace against Chelsea on Tuesday as Mikel Arteta's side convincingly beat their rivals Chelsea 3-1.

Wright waxed lyrical about Odegaard following the game and claimed that he was surprised Real Madrid let him go. He told Premier League Productions (via HITC):

"I couldn’t believe we got him on loan from Real Madrid in the first place and then when he came back. His pedigree, what he is capable of and his ability. The fact that he is captain now – leading by example and chipping in with that many goals. He has been unbelievable.”

The former attacker continued:

“I think he has been our player of the season, if I am totally honest. William Saliba was on that track. But he has been injured. Odegaard’s consistency for Arsenal this season has been absolutely tremendous for us.”

Odegaard, who was named captain at the start of the ongoing season, has led his team by example. The Norway skipper has played 41 games this season across competitions, scoring 14 times and providing eight assists.

