"Our player of the season" - Ian Wright in awe of 'unbelievable' Arsenal star after 3-1 Chelsea win 

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has showered praise on Gunners skipper Martin Odegaard following Tuesday’s (May 2) win over Chelsea, dubbing him the team’s best performer this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side cruised to a fairly straightforward 3-1 win in their Premier League clash against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night. Odegaard struck twice in the 18th and 31st minutes while Gabriel Jesus bagged another goal in the 34th minute to give the hosts a three-goal cushion. Noni Madueke scored the visitors’ consolation goal in the 65th minute.

AfcVIP⁴⁹ @VipArsenal Ian Wright on Martin Odegaard:



"The fact he is captain now, it's not like he's been at the club for many years. But being captain and leading by example. And chipping in with that many goals. He's been unbelievable.



I think he's been our player of the season." [PL] Ian Wright on Martin Odegaard:"The fact he is captain now, it's not like he's been at the club for many years. But being captain and leading by example. And chipping in with that many goals. He's been unbelievable.I think he's been our player of the season." [PL]

Wright, who won five trophies with Arsenal, including the 1997-98 Premier League title, heaped praise on Odegaard after Tuesday’s win, admitting he was surprised when Real Madrid let him go.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Wright said (via HITC):

“I couldn’t believe we got him on loan from Real Madrid in the first place and then when he came back.

“His pedigree, what he is capable of and his ability. The fact that he is captain now – leading by example and chipping in with that many goals. He has been unbelievable.”

The former attacker continued:

“I think he has been our player of the season, if I am totally honest. William Saliba was on that track. But he has been injured.

“Odegaard’s consistency for Arsenal this season has been absolutely tremendous for us.”

The Norwegian playmaker initially joined Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid in the January transfer window of the 2020-21 season. In the summer of 2021, the north Londoners managed to sign the 24-year-old permanently for a £34 million fee.

Odegaard, who was named captain at the start of the 2022-23 season, has led his team by example. He has thus far featured in 41 games this season across competitions, scoring 14 times and providing eight assists.

Oleksandr Zinchenko lauds Arsenal star Martin Odegaard after stellar display in Chelsea win

Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko was all-praise for Martin Odegaard after Tuesday night’s 3-1 victory over Chelsea. The former Manchester City man noted Odegaard's exploits this season, adding that he was elated for him.

Viaplay Fotball @ViaplayFotball – Martin har levert en fantastisk sesong og er en briljant spiller, sier Oleksandr Zinchenko til @ToldnesG etter seieren mot Chelsea, hvor Martin Ødegaard scoret to ganger. – Martin har levert en fantastisk sesong og er en briljant spiller, sier Oleksandr Zinchenko til @ToldnesG etter seieren mot Chelsea, hvor Martin Ødegaard scoret to ganger. https://t.co/iGBa63kAVK

Speaking to Viaplay Fotball, Zinchenko said:

“It’s an incredible season for him, he’s an incredible player.

“He’s our leader and so important for us on and off the pitch. I’m so happy for him and I hope he’s going to do even better and will score even more.”

Odegaard’s opener in the 18th minute came from a stunning volley. Granit Xhaka picked him out with a cross on the edge of the box, with the playmaker hitting it on the volley to score off the underside of the bar.

The pair hurt Chelsea again 13 minutes later, with Xhaka zipping a low cross into the box and Odegaard guiding it in with a deft touch.

Poll : 0 votes