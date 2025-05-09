"He's in a mid-table team" - Liveprool told Chelsea and Real Madrid target is perfect partner for Virgil van Dijk by Jermaine Pennant

Jermaine Pennant has urged Liverpool to sign Chelsea and Real Madrid target Dean Huijsen. He believes that the AFC Bournemouth star is the perfect star to partner Virgil van Dijk.

Speaking to AceOdds, Pennant stated that Ibrahima Konate is not great on the ball and needs to be replaced. He added that the Frenchman is also injury-prone, claiming that the Spaniard was the ideal player to sign this summer. He said:

"Dean Huijsen has had a good season at Bournemouth and he's in a mid-table team that's doing well. And we've seen over the years whoever plays alongside Virgil, they become a better player because Virgil helps so much with communication. So if you have two good ball playing defenders it gives the opposition a lot of trouble as well."

"Konate isn't really good with the ball on his feet. So if you've got two players like that, that gives the opposition a problem as to who they press out of possession. So I think Huijsen would be a good fit. He's been linked with Liverpool and we need some cover as Konate is injury-prone. The rumours that Liverpool have been linked with, it only makes them stronger."

Dean Huijsen has a £50 million release clause in his contract and is set to leave AFC Bournemouth this summer. Chelsea and Real Madrid are pushing to sign him before the Club World Cup in June.

Jermaine Pennant named the perfect replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool

Jermaine Pennant believes Conor Bradley is the ideal player to take over from Trent Alexander-Arnold next season. Liverpool are looking at replacements for the Englishman after he decided not to renew his contract but the pundit believes that the Reds youngster should be given the spot in the starting XI. He said:

“With Conor you get the balance. He may not have the same passing range, vision or assist ratio as Trent, but he will give you that defensive structure. He is probably better defensively than Trent. At the same time he can get forward to give Salah the space. It’s good that they have a player like him to take over from Trent if he leaves, but I would still like to see him go a full season without injuries. So, I would like to see a new right back to switch with him. I really like Frimpong, and he can play as a winger as well.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly set for a move to Real Madrid this summer. He is in the final weeks of his contract, and the two clubs are looking to get the deal done before June, a month before his contract expires.

