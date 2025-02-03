“He’s a midfielder I wouldn’t want to play against” - Tim Sherwood tells Chelsea star he shouldn’t have completed transfer to Stamford Bridge

Former Premier League manager Tim Sherwood has opined that Carney Chukwuemeka should never have joined Chelsea amidst his potential loan move away from the club. The 21-year-old is set to join Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund on loan until the end of the season.

Chukwuemaka joined the Blues in 2022 from Aston Villa in a reported £20 million deal. However, he failed to establish himself as a regular at the club despite being one of the highly-rated youngsters in the English top flight prior to his transfer.

He was one of the several players at the club who were informed by manager Enzo Maresca at the start of the season that they were not part of his plans. Chukwuemake failed to secure a move away from the club last summer and managed to make five cameo appearances during the first half of the season.

Now, with his departure imminent, Tim Sherwood who also managed Aston Villa in 2015, believes that the youngster shouldn't have left Villa Park. Sherwood said on Sky Sports (via Metro):

"He shouldn’t have left Aston Villa in hindsight. Leaving Villa and going to Chelsea has not been a good move for him."

He continued:

"Financially, it probably has but it’s not about that when you’re his age, it’s about playing games and progressing your career and Borussia Dortmund’s been a good place for a lot of British lads who have gone over there and done exceptionally."

"I think he’s got a lot of talent I really do. He’s a midfielder I wouldn’t want to play against but he just needs to play on a regular basis," Sherwood concluded.

The loan deal will see Borussia Dortmund cover Carney Chukwuemeka's wages while paying Chelsea a £2 million loan fee, as per Fabrizio Romano. An option-to-buy clause has also been added to the deal.

Chukwuemeka will now look to revive his career in Germany. In 32 games for the Blues, he recorded two goals and one assist.

Chelsea ready to splash £58 million to sign Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper as Robert Sanchez's replacement - Reports

As per German news outlet BILD, Chelsea are willing to fork out 58 million to rope in Borussia Dortmund shot-stopper Gregor Kobel. The west London club are looking to sign a new goalkeeper to replace first-choice keeper Robert Sanchez, who has been unconvincing this season.

Sanchez has been shaky all season, recording the joint-most errors leading to goals in the Premier League this season (five). The Spaniard has managed to keep just four clean sheets in 21 league outings this term, conceding 21 times.

According to the aforementioned report, Chelsea will look to reinforce its goalkeeping department by making a late move for Dortmund's Kobel. They are ready to pay £58 million for the Switzerland goalkeeper's services. Kobel has conceded 43 goals and kept six clean sheets in 27 matches across competitions for his club this season.

