“He’s much better as a starter”, “Why did you do this” - PSG fans unhappy with 22-year-old not being in starting line-up for Champions League final

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans have expressed their dissatisfaction with the decision of Luis Enrique to name Bradley Barcola on the bench for the Champions League final. The French champions have named a strong XI to take on Inter Milan in the final of the competition, with the manager keeping faith in the core of players he often turns to.

With a first-ever Champions League title on the line, Enrique has named the trio of Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Desire Doue as his attackers. He dropped Barcola to the bench, with the Frenchman having started the second leg of the semi-final against Arsenal.

In addition to looking to lead PSG to glory in the competition, Enrique's impressive personal record is also on the line. The Spanish tactician has never before been defeated in a one-off final game, winning all 10 of such games he has been involved in as a manager.

Despite his experience, Enrique's decision to not start Barcola has not gone down well with some of the PSG supporters. A number of them have taken to X to complain about the manager's choice, providing various reasons for their complaints.

A fan pointed out that Barcola ought to have started, seeing as he is much better as a starter.

"Should’ve started Barcola he’s much better as a starter ffs.", they wrote.

Another fan expressed apprehension at the decision to name the Frenchman on the bench.

"Barcola on the bench 👀 #hmmmm", they wrote.

A fan dramatically questioned the manager's decision.

"Why did you do this to us...", they asked.

Another fan expressed a slight surprise at the decision to drop Barcola for the final.

"Slightly surprised it's Doue since it had been Barcola the last two weeks, but it's honestly not an easy decision either way since they've both been so good.", they wrote.

A fan explained that their fear was because of a lack of trust in Barcola in case penalties would be needed.

"interesting choice to bring barcola off the bench, especially considering i trust him the least out of our attackers when it comes to pens. nevertheless ALLLLLLEZZ PARISSS❤️💙", they posted.

Another fan pointed out that Barcola should have started over Doue.

"I'm sorry barcola should've started over doue but this is Doue's moment to win that golden ball", they wrote.

Bradley Barcola was among the goals in Les Parisiens' most recent game, the Coupe de France final against Reims. The 22-year-old scored a quickfire brace in the first half to put his side on their way to a comfortable 3-0 win. He will be itching to get off the bench against Inter Milan in the Champions League final, as well.

PSG boss chasing history in Champions League final

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique is in pursuit of history in the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich. The Spanish tactician is aiming to become only the second manager in football history to achieve a treble with two different teams.

Enrique has led PSG to win the Ligue 1 and Coupe de France titles this season in dominant fashion, claiming a second successive domestic double. When his side takes to the field against the Nerazzurri in the Champions League, they will have a chance to become the first French side to win a treble.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is the only manager to have won a treble with two teams, doing so with Barcelona in 2009 and Manchester City in 2022. Enrique won the treble with La Blaugrana in 2015 and will look to repeat history and emulate Guardiola in Munich.

