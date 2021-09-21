"He's been nothing short of atrocious, should be dropped" - Tottenham Hotspur fans slam Harry Kane for having "negative impact" on the team

Tottenham Hotspur lost their second consecutive London derby last weekend. After losing 3-0 to Crystal Palace on 11th September, Spurs were shot down 3-0 at home by a ruthless Chelsea side a couple of days ago.

It was a dull first half between the two teams as they canceled each other out. However, Chelsea came out all guns blazing in the second 45 to blow Tottenham out of the game.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial 🎙 "Different halves. In the first half, really good. That is what we have to build on."



What has caught the attention of many in both defeats is the form of Harry Kane. The England striker has been pretty poor upfront. Tottenham Hotspur fans were not happy with Kane's outings and have called for the striker to be dropped going into the north London derby against Arsenal this weekend.

Fans could be heard loud and clear while expressing their views on Kane on a TalkSPORT podcast. One fan said:

“He threw his toys out of the pram in the summer! He looks like he’s having a negative impact on the team.”

The fan was obviously referring to Kane's desire to leave Tottenham in the summer, with Manchester City interested in signing him. The Spurs captain had reportedly put in his transfer request, but club director Daniel Levy refused to sell the player.

Another fan chimed in:

“Kane should be dropped. We’re not Harry Kane FC, we’re Tottenham!”

This particular fan was clearly asking the club not to let a player get bigger than the club itself. Another fan also gave a distinct reflection of Harry Kane's current form and said:

"He's been nothing short of atrocious, should be dropped."

It is, in fact, less a matter of form and more of an application situation for Kane at the moment. Known to be an intense and tactically astute player, the England international has hardly applied himself on the pitch this season.

Is Harry Kane playing bad or is Tottenham making him look bad?

The argument that Kane is playing badly because he was not granted his wish to leave Tottenham is rather easy and obvious to make. However, while there may be some truth to it, one can also not ignore Spurs' overall poor football at the moment.

In fact, the club have been carried forward for the better part of the last decade by the same man they are blaming at the moment. Hence it is rather imminent that if Harry Kane's form drops, so will Tottenham's.

While it is understandable that Spurs fans are unhappy with a player who seems to apply himself less and less every game week, they must also account if the club in itself is at the player's level. Kane is at the peak of his career and deserves to be playing for a team that can challenge for silverware and not Europa League places.

