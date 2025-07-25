“He’s a nuisance” - Rio Ferdinand makes feelings clear about Manchester United linked Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has spoken highly of Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson. The Senegalese has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent times.

The Red Devils are looking for a striker this summer after adding Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to their roster. With Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee failing to click last season, Ruben Amorim apparently wants a new frontman before the start of the new season.

Recent reports have suggested that Manchester United want a Premier League proven face for the job, and Jackson has emerged as an option. The 24-year-old registered 10 goals and set up five more from 30 games in the league last season.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand added that Jackson has been unlucky so far.

“Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea, I think he’s got a bad rap him you know. He’s been quite unlucky. His stats in terms of players coming in for their first season at Chelsea match up to anybody, Drogba, all of them. He done really well last year, he’s a nuisance," said Ferdinand.

He continued:

“I would argue he would be one of the players in most centre-back’s top three or four players who they found hardest to play against last season. I don’t think he’s an easy days work for anybody. He’s got a lot to do, to clean up on in terms of his finishing, he’s not clean in his all round play but he is a nuisance.”

Recent reports have suggested that Manchester United also have Ollie Watkins and Benjamin Sesko on their radar.

Are Manchester United and Chelsea eyeing a move for Alexander Isak this summer?

Alexander Isak

Manchester United are not eyeing a move for Alexander Isak this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. Speaking on his YouTube channel, as cited by TBR Football, Romano added that the Swede is beyond the Red Devils' budget.

“For Alexander Isak, Man United are not a part of the conversation. Man United want to sign a top striker, but Isak is too expensive. So, Man United are not working on this deal," said Romano.

The Italian journalist stated that Chelsea are not eyeing a move for Isak either, but added that Liverpool are in the race for the 25-year-old.

"No Chelsea for Alexander Isak, No Manchester United. Liverpool are on it.”

Isak registered 27 goals and set up six more from 42 games for Newcastle United last season.

