"He’s obviously a talented player" - Roy Keane urges Chelsea star to perform consistently after encouraging display in 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane has urged Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic to find more consistency in his game following an encouraging display at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger made his FIFA World Cup debut on November 21 for the USA against Wales in a 1-1 draw.

The Chelsea attacker made quite an impression as he produced a brilliant assist for Timothy Weah who did equally well to open the scoring. The USA looked destined to secure all three points but Wales equalized late through Gareth Bale from the spot.

Keane has lauded Pulisic as a talented player but urged him to do better at club level. Keane has insisted that Pulisic has no shortage of talent in him but lacks consistency.

The Manchester United legend has also claimed that the attacker needs more luck with injuries. He said (as quoted by Football.London):

“He’s obviously got his injury problems. He’s obviously a talented player, he’s got a good record at international level."

“So it will be interesting to see how he does in the tournament because he’s got that potential but we need to see more of it. He needs more luck with the injuries but he’s obviously a talented boy.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC PULISIC TO WEAH TO PUT THE USMNT UP 1-0!!!!! PULISIC TO WEAH TO PUT THE USMNT UP 1-0!!!!! https://t.co/0nGsFRjqIz

Since his move to Chelsea back in 2019, Pulisic has struggled for regular playing time and has also had poor luck with injuries.

The USA international started well at Stamford Bridge under Frank Lampard but saw his stock fall following the arrival of Thomas Tuchel. His struggles for playing time have continued under new manager Graham Potter as well as he has been linked with an exit from the west London club.

As reported by SI, the attacker has emerged as a target for Newcastle United who are enjoying themselves this campaign and are currently placed third in the league table.

Pulisic has played just 607 minutes of football this season for Chelsea, having scored just once and provided two assists.

Chelsea are monitoring England star in the FIFA World Cup 2022

Chelsea are reportedly set to watch Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The Blues are believed to be looking for a new number one and Pickford has emerged as a potential target.

Graham Potter has reportedly set his sights on England's No. 1 as an alternative to Robert Sanchez, whom he managed at Brighton & Hove Albion. The new Blues boss is believed to have not been convinced by either Kepa Arrizabalaga or Edouard Mendy.

Jordan Pickford started for the Three Lions in their FIFA World Cup 2022 opener against Iran, helping Gareth Southgate's side clinch a 6-2 win.

Get Denmark vs Tunisia live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes