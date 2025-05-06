“He’s one of the best players in the world” - Raphinha names Barcelona teammate who does not get the credit he deserves

Barcelona forward Raphinha has labeled Pedri as one of the best players in the world. The Spanish midfielder has been in superb form this season, registering six goals and seven assists from 54 games across competitions.

Pedri has missed just one game this campaign, against Valencia in the league, and has been indispensable under Hansi Flick. The Catalans have sizzled under the German tactician this season, already winning the Supercopa de España and the Copa del Rey.

The LaLiga giants are also in the Champions League semifinals, where they face Inter Milan in the second leg on Tuesday, May 6, at San Siro. Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Lamine Yamal have taken the plaudits for Barcelona's form, but Pedri has also been integral to their rise.

Speaking recently, as cited by Barca Universal, Raphinha added that the Spaniard doesn't get the recognition that he deserves.

"Unfortunately, for me, Pedri is a player who doesn't get the recognition he deserves. He is one of the best players in the world, by far... But unfortunately, we know that football is very dependent on stats," said Raphinha.

The Catalans are also leading the LaLiga title race after 34 games, and are four points ahead of Real Madrid in second. The two bitter rivals, interestingly, meet for the fourth time this season on Sunday, May 11, in the league.

Notably, Barcelona have won all three previous meetings.

Are Barcelona eyeing an AC Milan forward?

Rafael Leao

Barcelona remain interested in Rafael Leao, according to SPORT. Club president Joan Laporta is apparently a fan of the player and dreams of seeing him at Camp Nou.

The Catalans apparently consider the Portuguese a good fit for their plans, although their financial situation makes the move difficult to complete. The LaLiga giants remain in the market for a new left-forward this summer, and are eyeing multiple candidates for the job.

Leao has been in fine form for AC Milan this season, registering 12 goals and 13 assists from 48 games across competitions. Barcelona believe that the 25-year-old's versatility could be an added asset to their plans.

However, the presence of Raphinha in the squad could jeopardize a move. The Brazilian has been in exceptional form of late, and dislodging him from the starting XI won't be easy.

Leao, meanwhile, won't be too keen to move to Camp Nou to warm the bench. The player, however, remains open to joining the Catalans this summer.

