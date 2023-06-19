“He’s one of the players who should leave” – Javier Tebas offers opinion on Kylian Mbappe transfer amid Real Madrid interest

La Liga president Javier Tebas has given his take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe's potential move to Real Madrid this summer.

The 24-year-old is being heavily linked with a move to Madrid after sending a letter to the Ligue 1 champions. In said letter, he stated his intentions not to extend his contract with the club which expires in 2024.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that PSG are now inclined to sell Mbappe this summer rather than lose him on a free next year. This has led to Real Madrid considering a pursuit this summer.

La Liga president Tebas has hinted that he wants the France captain to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu, saying (via Madrid Xtra):

“I hope Mbappé comes. There’s a lot of summer left. It’s his last year & with PSG’s salary limit situation, he’s one of the players who should leave.”

Kylian Mbappe was close to joining Real Madrid last year but he penned a new two-year deal at the Parc des Princes. That deal included the option of a further year but he will not be taking that up as things stand.

The Frenchman has been in stellar form this past season, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists in 43 appearances across competitions. He is expected to become a future Ballon d'Or winner and would only further strengthen Spanish football.

Tebas admits he wanted Barcelona to re-sign Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe's former teammate Lionel Messi

Messi decided not to return to Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi was in Barcelona's sights with his contract at PSG expiring at the end of June. However, the Argentine icon decided to join MLS side Inter Miami as he had doubts about his former club's financial capabilities.

Tebas was equally as keen for Lionel Messi to return to La Liga as he seems to be regarding Kylian Mbappe's potential arrival. The Spanish league's president has admitted he was disappointed Barca missed out on resigning the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner:

“As a fan and as president of La Liga, I would have liked to have Messi in our league. Things are what they are and circumstances come as they come."

Tebas continued by alluding to the Blaugrana's capture of Robert Lewandowski last year. He is tipping them to still find a gem this summer:

"I’m sure Barcelona will bring a great player, apart from the ones they have. They brought Lewandowski, who we have already seen the level he has given. I wish he had come, but what can we do?”

Messi became a Barca legend during his 16 seasons at Camp Nou. He bagged 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games. It will have been intriguing to see two of PSG's protagonists head to La Liga this summer. However, only Kylian Mbappe heading to Real Madrid remains a possibility.

