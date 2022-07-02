“He’s the one that stands for me” – Player who snubbed Manchester United move names Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol

Despite snubbing Manchester United to join Crystal Palace, young starlet Malcolm Ebiowie recently revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo is his idol. The young winger, who shone for relegated Derby County under the guidance of Wayne Rooney, opened up about his admiration for the Portugal international.
Speaking in his first interview as a player for the Eagles (via Manchester Evening News) Ebiowie said:
“[My hero] has always been Ronaldo. Obviously, there is Neymar and Messi, Ronaldinho, but it’s always been Ronaldo – he’s the one that stands for me.”
Despite having the young forward’s idol in their ranks, Manchester United could not strike a deal to bring Ebiowie to Old Trafford. The youngster will now have a chance to impress at Crystal Palace, where young players from the Championship have found some measure of success.
Ebiowei has a bright future in the game ahead of him and will hope Eagles boss Patrick Viera can help him reach his potential. The former Derby County winger might even get to play against his idol when the two sides line up against each other in the Premier League.
Manchester United could lose Cristiano Ronaldo amid transfer rumors
The Red Devils' new boss Erik ten Hag has started the rebuild at Old Trafford in a bid to take the club back to its former glory. However, Cristiano Ronaldo might not be a part of that journey.
Ten Hag has already made it clear that he would be excited to work with the Portugal international. However, it is unlikely that the star would be happy playing in the Europa League.
With just one season left on Ronaldo's deal at Manchester United, there have been numerous rumors and think pieces about the star's potential exit from the club.
The 37-year-old star has also been linked to numerous European powerhouses, including Chelsea, Bayern, Juventus, and Real Madrid.
Chelsea are in dire need of a consistent goalscorer, something that the Bavarians already have in Robert Lewandowski. However, with the Polish marksman potentially leaving the Allianz Arena, Die Bayern may look to Cristiano Ronaldo.
Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here