"He's one of them"- Tony Cascarino names 'ultimate goalscorer' who would be perfect fit to replace Lukaku at Chelsea

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino believes Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski would be the perfect fit for the struggling Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian, since arriving on a £97 million transfer, has struggled to get going. He struck just 15 times across competitions to fall out of favour with manager Thomas Tuchel.

Lewandowski could be a replacement for Lukaku after the 33-year-old announced that he intends to leave the German club this summer. Cascarino has called the Polish hitman the 'ultimate goalscorer', saying:

"Mason Mount was the club's top scorer in the Premier League this season, Lukaku hasn't scored enough goals. It's going to come down to Tuchel. Sometimes managers just don't face you, you're not their cup of tea, and it looks that way. It doesn't look like a good fit with Lukaku and Tuchel at Chelsea," Cascarino told talkSport.

He continued:

"If he's given the option of getting Lewandowski, you're going to go for it. OK, he's 32, but Chelsea signed Thiago Silva and he's been a brilliant signing for the club. If they could get that one over the line, Chelsea missed goals in the centre-forward position all season, it's cost them so dearly."

Cascarino added:

"They've come third and they are FIFA Club World Cup champions, but they could have done with an ultimate goalscorer and he's one of them."

Lewandowski has scored 344 goals in 375 appearances for Bayern Munich, winning eight consecutive Bundesliga titles, three DFB Pokal and a Champions League title. The 33-year-old doesn't seem to be slowing down, as he scored 50 goals in just 46 games across competitions last season.

Chelsea could opt to back Romelu Lukaku next season

The Blues could keep hold of Romelu Lukaku despite his disappointing 2021-22 campaign.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a mini-renaissance towards the end of the season, scoring three goals in his last three league appearances. That helped him esrn him a place in Tuchel's starting lineup for the FA Cup final against Liverpool.

The club could also incur a massive loss if they opt to sell him this summer. They could struggle to recoup most of his gargantuan transfer fees due to his age and poor performances.

Football Daily @footballdaily Romelu Lukaku’s comparison from his final season with Inter Milan against the beginning of his second spell with Chelsea. Romelu Lukaku’s comparison from his final season with Inter Milan against the beginning of his second spell with Chelsea. 📉 https://t.co/34SQBjTCpU

Inter could only sign him on loan due to his massive £300,000-per-week wages. The Blues could, therefore, keep him and hope that he rediscovers his mojo.

