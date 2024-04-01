"He's an outstanding talent" - Newcastle United will not sell Arsenal and Chelsea target claims Eddie Howe

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has claimed that the Magpies are not thinking about selling striker Alexander Isak, despite the striker's growing stock in Europe. The 24-year-old Swedish forward has netted 18 goals in 31 games for Newcastle, including a brace in last weekend's 4-3 win against West Ham United.

With reports emerging that Arsenal (via Daily Mail) and Chelsea (via The Hard Tackle) are interested in Isak, Howe has now given his take on the matter. He said (via Daily Mail):

"He's an outstanding talent and no one connected with Newcastle would want to lose him. He was excellent on Saturday (against West Ham). He didn't score in open play but his two penalties were outstanding and his general play was very good. His link play, his athleticism, he looked in a really good place."

Isak's individual brilliance has not reflected on Newcastle as the Magpies continue to struggle in eighth place in the Premier League with 43 points after 29 games. They crashed out of Europe after finishing at the bottom of their UEFA Champions League group, which consisted of Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, and Borussia Dortmund.

Arsenal target Alexander Isak recently commented on his future

After helping Sweden beat Albania 1-0 in the recent international friendlies, Isak was asked to address his future owing to transfer rumors around him. He responded (via Football.London):

"It doesn't affect me that much. It has been talked about many times, in many windows. I see it as just such a thing. Everyone knows that summer is coming and, if things show up, things can happen, but I actually haven't even thought about it."

Isak was signed from Real Sociedad for a reported fee of £63 million back in 2022. He has registered 28 goals and four assists in 58 games since then for the Magpies.

With Newcastle declaring their financial loss in excess of £150 million (over the last two years) in 2024, some reports indicate that the Magpies could sell an asset to avoid issues with the Premier League's Profit & Sustainability Rules.

