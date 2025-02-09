“He’s been painful to watch for weeks now, maybe even months” - Fans start to lose faith in 24-year-old Chelsea star after FA Cup loss at Brighton

Fans were left unimpressed with Jadon Sancho's performance in Chelsea's clash against Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The match ended in a 2-1 loss for the Blues at the Amex on February 8.

Chelsea's opening goal came from an error by Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, who netted an own goal just five minutes into the clash. The hosts found the equalizer with Georginio Rutter's header from an assist by Joel Veltman in the 12th minute. Japan international Kaoru Mitoma scored the winner for Brighton with a right-footed shot after being set up by Rutter in the 57th minute.

Jadon Sancho, who was replaced by Tyrique George in the 74th minute, had 40 touches while maintaining a passing accuracy of 94%. While he made three key passes, the Englishman failed to make a successful dribble and lost all seven of his duels as well as losing possession eight times.

Trending

Fans took to X to express their disappointment in Jadon Sancho following his display in Chelsea's 2-1 loss against Brighton in the FA Cup. While some criticized the 24-year-old's lack of effort and contribution, others have started to lose faith in his ability.

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote:

"I do like Sancho but oh my it is so difficult to keep backing this guy. He’s been painful to watch for weeks now. Maybe even months."

Expand Tweet

Another added:

"I really don’t know what Sancho was smoking to say he’s better than Payet. That’s a huge claim, especially with the kind of performances he’s been giving us."

Expand Tweet

"Don't even purchase Sancho honestly," chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"Every week my hate for Sancho gets bigger and bigger. The way he’s intentionally dropped his levels because he no longer has to fight for this position is pissing me off."

Another tweeted:

"Sancho is so scared to be put in fail comps. Start taking some fucking risks man this is embarrassing. Doesn't shoot, doesn't beat his man, doesn't cross. Whats he good at?"

"I'm sorry, but both Sancho and Madueke aren't better than Mudryk." posted another.

One user wrote:

"Sancho is not good enough."

While another wrote:

"We should just drop down to 13th so we arent obligated to buy Sancho."

Jadon Sancho arrived at Stamford Bridge from Manchester United in August last year on loan for the 2024–25 season, with an obligation to buy. The buying clause will reportedly be triggered if Chelsea finish among the top 14 in the Premier League. The winger has registered two goals and six assists in 22 appearances across competitions for the Blues.

Enzo Maresca on Chelsea's 2-1 loss against Brighton in FA Cup

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca shared his thoughts following the 2-1 defeat against Brighton in the FA Cup. The Italian pointed out that his side started well and created a few chances. He also lauded his players' efforts after conceding the second goal and emphasized that the focus is now on the Premier League and UEFA Conference League. Maresca said in the post-match press conference (via The Mirror):

"We started very good, controlled and created some chances. The second-half more or less happened the same. If there is something good after a defeat is now we can be focused on the Premier League and Conference."

"It is for sure a shame. No doubt. It is a difficult competition. For sure, it is a big shame for us. For me, a good season is seeing the team improving game after game; go through bad moments, difficulty, it is the only way this club can compete for something important."

"After we concede the second goal, we had three or four chances to score so the reaction was there. Every game is different. In terms of reaction, after the second goal we concede, the reaction was there."

Chelsea had 57% of the ball against Brighton and took seven shots, only one of which was on target. The Seagulls, meanwhile, were much more clinical with three of their six attempts finding the target. The two sides will clash again in the Premier League on Friday, February 14.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback