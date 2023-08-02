"He's a passionate and a differential footballer" - Xavi says Barcelona midfielder will be 'fundamental' after injury return

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez believes Pablo Gavi will have a key role to play once he returns from injury.

Gavi has not featured in the Catalans' pre-season matches due to a back injury. In his absence, they have deployed Pedri, Oriol Romeu, Ilkay Gundogan and Frenkie de Jong in midfield.

While some fans believe this may limit Gavi's playing time when he returns, Xavi has played down such claims. He said after Barcelona's friendly against AC Milan on Tuesday, August 1 (as quoted by @barcacentre on Twitter):

"Gavi is going to be fundamental for us. He is a passionate and a differential footballer."

The Blaugrana boss further indicated that Gavi could return for the team's annual Joan Gamper Trophy match:

"Gavi not playing in the pre-season doesn't change anything. He has had a back problem and we preferred to reserve him for the Gamper. He will be very important."

The Joan Gamper Trophy is Barcelona's final pre-season game before the start of their La Liga campaign. It takes place at the Spotify Camp Nou every year, but with construction work ongoing at the famous stadium, the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys will host this year's contest.

The Catalans will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Joan Gamper's 2023 edition on Tuesday, August 8.

Gavi was ever-present for Barcelona last season

Pablo Gavi was vital to Barcelona's success during the 2022-23 season. The Spaniard featured 49 times across competitions, including 36 of their 38 La Liga games. He recorded three goals and seven assists in those matches.

Gavi's ability to operate as a left-winger who could tuck inside also enabled Xavi Hernandez to play Frenkie de Jong alongside Sergio Busquets and Pedri in midfield. De Jong thrived in this role, playing arguably his best football since moving to Catalonia back in 2019.

While they will be eager for Gavi to return, his side have fared decently in their preparations for the 2023-24 season without him. They lost their pre-season opener 5-3 to Arsenal, but have since beaten Real Madrid 3-0 and AC Milan 1-0.

The Blaugrana will now hope to beat Tottenham Hotspur on August 8 to enter their 2023-24 La Liga opener away to Getafe on August 13 with plenty of momentum.