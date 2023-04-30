"He’s not the same player" - Chelsea told to get rid of new signing in the summer

Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Chelsea to sell defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the summer. He believes that Koulibaly is not the same player he was at Napoli and does not fit the role.

Chelsea signed Koulibaly last summer after losing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. The duo did not renew their contracts and that saw the Blues make a £33 million move for the Senegal star.

However, things have not gone their way and the former Napoli star has struggled to keep up with the pace of the league. Agbonlahor has now advised the Blues to try and sell the defender. He told Football Insider:

"First of all if he's unhappy – then how must his manager and the supporters feel? They're more unhappy at him than he is at Chelsea. The Koulibaly they thought they were getting is not the same player they've brought in. He's not the same player he was at Napoli."

The pundit added:

"He's not as quick as I thought he would be. He just looks very old and in pain when he's playing – he doesn't look like a top defender at all. I'm sure Chelsèa would love to get a good offer for him. They can build that defence around Fofana, Badiashile and Thiago Silva. It would suit both club and player for Koulibaly to be moved on this summer."

The 31-year-old centre-back has played 31 matches this season in all competitions and scored twice. He has not been able to do his best as all the players around him have dropped in form.

Why did Koulibaly join Chelsea?

Kalidou Koulibaly has admitted that he has not been at his best this season but wants to work hard for the team. He revealed that the Blues have been interested in him since 2016, but now was the right time to join them.

He told the club's official website:

"I know I'm not at 100% yet, but think I'm coming to my level. Chelsea made a big decision to sign me [last summer for £33 million] and there's a big desire in me to give back. I want to be part of this club for many years. Chelsea came first to get me in 2016 but we didn't make it. Now when they came to me I accepted it because they really wanted me to come to the Premier League to play for them."

Juventus have been linked with a move for Koulibaly this summer, while Inter Milan are also said to be keeping tabs. The Blues are unlikely to make a decision soon as they will give incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino a chance to access the squad.

