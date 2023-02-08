"He’s a player Guardiola never wanted”- Didi Hamann makes outrageous claim about Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland

Former Manchester City midfielder Didi Hamann has claimed that Erling Haaland is a player Pep Guardiola didn't want at the club. He believes that the striker does not suit the Spaniard's system and has made the team weak.

Haaland has been in a slump lately after a stunning start to the season. He has scored 25 goals this term, but the Norwegian has not managed to link up well with his teammates on the pitch.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Hamann claimed that Haaland was never a player Guardiola wanted in his squad. He said:

"Haaland's strength is the opposite of what City's strength is. City were successful because they retained the ball, they had rhythm, they had fluidity in their game and they shared goals. Now you've got a player who a lot of the time in their matches hardly takes part, it's almost like playing with ten men."

He claims that goals are not the issue and that playing with the striker up front has changed a lot of their tactics. He added:

"I don't care how many goals he scores or how many hat-tricks he scores, you need to see how many goals the team scores. I think they've scored less goals at the same stage of last season and have got less points. I don't think that Haaland is a player that fits into the team because he's everything the team isn't."

Hamann continued:

"He's good when you play quickly – at Dortmund he scored his goals after they turned over the ball, played three or four passes and the ball was in the back of the net. With City they pass the ball 30/40 times before breaking the team down and that's not his game. I don't think long-term he will improve City's team and that's their biggest problem."

Is Erling Haaland unhappy with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City?

Reports in El Nacional claim that Erling Haaland is unhappy with Pep Guardiola and will look to leave the club in the summer. He reportedly wants to be more involved in the game and believes the style at Manchester City doesn't suit him.

Manchester City signed him from Borussia Dortmund last summer after beating competition from Chelsea, Real Madrid and several other clubs.

