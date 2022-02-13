"He's not the same player" - Paulo Di Canio believes Inter Milan could exploit Liverpool star's weakness 

Former Italian footballer Paulo Di Canio believes Inter Milan have what it takes to overcome Liverpool in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The two sides are set to lock horns in what promises to be an exciting knockout stage tie, and Di Canio believes the two sides are well matched ahead of the game.

“Had it been in October or November, when the English sides tend to give their best, I’d have bet less on Inter. Inter do still have an international level this season, as they only lost against Real Madrid due to a lack of clinical finishing, not certainly ideas or style."

The 53-year-old singled out Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk (quotes via Liverpool Echo) as a player whose weakness Inter Milan could exploit, indicating that the Dutchman hasn't been the same player since returning from an ACL injury sustained in the 2020-21 season.

“At this stage of the season, Liverpool have some small cracks in the armor that can be exploited. The Liverpool of two years ago had an impenetrable defense, as Virgil van Dijk improved everyone around him. Since returning from injury, he’s not the same player and therefore the whole team concedes more.

“Liverpool keep conceding the same dangerous opportunities nowadays, vertical balls behind the defenders, who then start their runs late. That lack of focus is where Inter can hurt them.

“If you also look at Van Dijk’s body language, he used to move his arms to bring the full-backs tighter, but now he just flails his arms, complaining and looking frustrated with his team-mates.”

Liverpool have a full strength squad heading into the crucial UCL tie

Crystal Palace v Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool are in a good run of form and have a clean bill of health for their trip to the San Siro, with Jurgen Klopp bolstered by the return of Sadio Mane after his triumphant AFCON campaign with Senegal.

Andrew Beasley 💙 @BassTunedToRed Liverpool will now face four successive fixtures in four different competitions:



27th Feb - Carabao Cup final vs Chelsea

2nd Mar - FA Cup vs Norwich

5th - Premier League vs West Ham

8th - Champions League vs Inter



Luis Diaz's arrival from FC Porto has also been a big boost for the Reds, while Harvey Elliott's return from injury has added to Liverpool's midfield depth.

