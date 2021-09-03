"He’s a player who will play for Real Madrid one day or another" - Karim Benzema on Kylian Mbappe's future

French forward Karim Benzema believes his fellow compatriot Kylian Mbappe is guaranteed to play for Real Madrid in the future.

Speaking to the French media after France's 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Benzema was inevitably asked questions regarding the future of Kylian Mbappe.

In response, the Real Madrid forward said he gets along nicely with Mbappe and is keen to partner him at club level soon. Benzema said:

“We get along really well, on and off the pitch. Of course that I’d like to have him at Madrid with me even today, but we have to respect his club, he’s there and that’s it. Anyway, he’s a player who will play for Real Madrid one day or another. I’m repeating myself but it’s the best club in the world.”

According to Managing Madrid, Karim Benzema has been encouraging Kylian Mbappe to join him at Real Madrid for quite some time now. The 22-year-old forward is also keen on a move to the Santiago Bernabéu. Mbappe has rejected multiple contract extension offers from Paris Saint-Germain to secure a transfer to Real Madrid.

However, PSG failed to respond to Real Madrid's last-ditch efforts to sign the young World Cup winner on transfer deadline day. Los Blancos reportedly made an audacious bid of €200 million which the French giants did not respond to.

Real Madrid have submitted a new official bid today morning for Kylian Mbappé. €200m on the table as @jpedrerol & @jfelixdiaz reported. It’s €200m guaranteed for PSG. NO answer, so NO intention to sell. 🚫🇫🇷 #Mbappé #RealMadrid



Nasser Al-Khelaifi wanted to keep the player. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/hdn3zfcoaE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

Real Madrid can sign Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer next summer

Despite missing out on their primary transfer target yet again, Real Madrid could possibly sign Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer next summer.

If Mbappe fails to pen a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid can offer the 22-year-old forward a pre-contract in January. This would in turn see him join Los Blancos on a free transfer in 2022. The 22-year-old forward is however highly unlikely to sign a new deal with the Parisian giants and is keen to move to Real Madrid sooner rather than later.

However, it is worth noting that if Kylian Mbappe is available on a free transfer, Real Madrid can expect a few clubs competing with them to land the former Monaco wonderkid.

Club president Florentino Pérez is keen to make Kylian Mbappe the latest 'Galactico' signing. Los Blancos have utilized this summer wisely and have managed their finances by selling the likes of Raphael Varane and Martin Odegaard. They have brought in only two new players, of whom David Alaba arrived on a free transfer from Bayern Munich.

Kylian Mbappe feels he is being kept at Paris Saint-Germain against his will amid bids from Real Madrid. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 29, 2021

Also Read: David James' column - Ranking the 5 greatest full-backs of all time

Edited by Anantaajith Ra