“He’s not playing his game” – Sol Campbell hits out at Arsenal star after draw with Spurs

Sol Campbell hit out at Arsenal midfielder Jorginho for his clumsy error that led to Tottenham Hotspur's second equalizer in the north London rivals' 2-2 draw.

The Gunners and Spurs played out an enthralling draw at the Emirates on Sunday (September 24). Mikel Arteta's men took the lead twice through Cristian Romero's own goal and Bukayo Saka's penalty. But, Tottenham continued to hit back each time, with Son Heung Min bagging a brace. The South Korean was aided by some poor play from Jorginho to grab his second of the afternoon.

Jorginho dwelled too long on the ball before having it nicked off him by James Maddison. The English attacker found Son who buried the ball past Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

It was a disastrous performance from Jorginho who came off the bench at halftime in place of the injured Declan Rice. He has endured a difficult spell, lacking game time under Arteta as of late, and has done himself no favors with his display in the north London derby.

Campbell took aim at the Italian midfielder for his disappointing showing, saying that the former Chelsea star isn't playing his normal game. He told Premier League Productions (via Metro):

"He's not playing his game. He’s usually getting the ball and moving it quickly, that is his game. He had a chance to pass to Ben White out wide. He was scanning and scanning, and he just got in a muddle and they nicked the ball from him."

Jorginho joined Arsenal from Stamford Bridge in January for £12 million. He has come in and out of Arteta's side since making the move and has fresh competition in the form of Rice.

The Italy international has made just four substitute appearances this season, amounting to 31 minutes of action. He was linked with a move to Turkish side Fenerbahce in the summer but opted to remain at the Emirates.

Gary Lineker lavishes praise on Bukayo Saka after his display in Arsenal's draw with Tottenham

Bukayo Saka was at his usual best in Arsenal's draw with Spurs.

Spurs icon Gary Lineker couldn't help but laud Saka for his performance in the draw between the two north London rivals. The BBC Match of the Day presenter posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"He’s so bloody good is (Saka). Absolutely gorgeous footballer."

Expand Tweet

The English superstar was a constant presence in attack and took his penalty well. He was also unfortunate not to be given the goal although it took a hefty deflection off Romero because he worked it so well.

Saka, 22, had two shots on target, won nine of 18 ground duels, and made four key passes. His pace caused Tottenham defender issues and he's now bagged three goals and four assists in seven games across competitions.