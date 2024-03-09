"He's in a privileged position" - Wayne Rooney on whether he has much sympathy for Manchester United star Marcus Rashford

Wayne Rooney has insisted he doesn't have much sympathy for Manchester United star Marcus Rashford amid his struggles this season.

Rashford, 26, has dealt with issues both on and off the pitch in a glaring nosedive from his excellent 2022-23 campaign. The England international has managed six goals and as many assists in 33 games across competitions.

The Red Devils forward has struggled to hit the heights of last season and has cut a frustrated figure throughout the campaign. He's also shown indiscipline as he called in sick for training in January after a night out binge drinking.

Manchester United reportedly punished Rashford by docking him two weeks' wages (£650,000). He was left out of Erik ten Hag's side's 4-2 win against Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round (January 28) but has since been reinstated.

Rooney was asked whether he sympathized with Rashford ahead of his former club's clash with Everton today (March 9). The Red Devils' all-time leading goalscorer explained that the Englishman is in a privileged position (via TNT Sports):

"Not much, to be honest. He's in a privileged position where he plays for (Manchester United)."

Marcus Rashford is viewed as one of United's protagonists and is now one of the more experienced heads at Old Trafford. He's made 392 appearances since debuting in 2016, bagging 129 goals and 74 assists.

Marcus Rashford responded to criticism over his commitment to Manchester United

Marcus Rashford opened up on his issues.

Marcus Rashford's troublesome season has seen his commitment to Manchester United brought into question. Many felt that he disrespected his manager Ten Hag with his antics that led to him calling in sick for training.

The Red Devils star admitted that he's made mistakes but was adamant he's committed to the club:

"I’m not a perfect person. When I make a mistake, I’ll be the first one to put my hand up and say that I need to do better. But if you ever question my commitment to Man United, that’s when I have to speak up."

Rashford rose through the youth ranks at Manchester United and has been a fan of the 13-time Premier League champions his entire career. He alluded to this:

"It’s like somebody questioning my entire identity, and everything I stand for as a man. I grew up here. I have played for this club since I was a boy. My family turned down life-changing money when I was a kid so I could wear this badge."

There has been speculation over Rashford's future amid his frustrating ongoing campaign. Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain hold a long-term interest but reports claim United want him to stay and expect him to bounce back.