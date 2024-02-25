Manchester United make decision on Marcus Rashford amid interest from PSG - Reports

With recent reports of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s interest in Marcus Rashford emerging, Manchester United have reportedly made it clear they have no plans to sell their winger.

The French giants are said to be looking at the Englishman as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid.

According to Fichajes.net, Manchester United are not willing to entertain any offers for Rashford. This might come as a surprise since the winger has only managed to score five goals in 31 games across all competitions this season.

His performances have come under constant scrutiny. However, United have chosen to stand by Rashford, who began his career at Old Trafford after graduating from their academy.

The club believe the 26-year-old will bounce back and find his best form again.

PSG show interest in Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong - Reports

According to SPORT (via Stretty news), Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are keen on signing Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. The French giants are looking to spend as much as £68.5 million to get his services.

This will put a dent in Manchester United's plans, as they have reportedly had him on their radar for some time. Back in 2022, their £70 million offer was reported to be accepted by Barca, but the midfielder rejected the move. This hasn't taken him off their radar, though.

This time around also Barcelona are prepared to sell Frenkie De Jong as per the aforementioned report and a few clubs have been linked with him. With PSG's efforts building up to a potential offer, Barcelona are said to be open to talks. The Catalan giants are also willing to let De Jong choose his next team.

Aside from PSG and Manchester United, Chelsea are also believed to be interested.

The 26-year-old has struggled with injuries this season, but he has remained an important part of the team's starting lineup when fit.