“He’s not quicker than me” – Premier League star cracks joke about PSG hero Kylian Mbappe 

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash has joked that he is faster than Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe. The Polish international right-back has explained how to defend against the French forward.

Cash played against Mbappe in the last 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup when Poland met France. He was on the losing side in a 3-1 defeat, with the PSG striker scoring twice.

He has told LadBible about how his side looked to deal with the threat posed by Mbappe. He joked that the pacey forward is not as fast as him:

"We had a few one-on-one races as well. He's not quicker than me. No, I'm joking. Is that what it is with him? Is it the pace? He is lightning. Like, you know, obviously he's a fantastic footballer with a brilliant eye for goal, and so many attributes. Yeah. But if it's one thing from your perspective. Pace."

SPORTbible @sportbible



How "When the fixture came out I said to Martinez straight away 'Get me Messi's shirt.'"How @mattycash622 bagged both Messi and Mbappe's shirts at the World Cup... "When the fixture came out I said to Martinez straight away 'Get me Messi's shirt.'"How @mattycash622 bagged both Messi and Mbappe's shirts at the World Cup... 😮 https://t.co/iH21AW28zH

Mbappe has been in prolific form this season, scoring 25 goals in 26 games across competitions for PSG. However, his performance at the FIFA World Cup was sensational. The Frenchman finished with the Golden Boot after scoring eight goals and providing two assists in seven matches. Cash couldn't deal with the attacker's speed and agility as he wreaked havoc against Poland in the last 16.

Mbappe pushing for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva to join PSG

Mbappe wants Silva to join him at PSG.

Silva's future at Manchester City is uncertain amid the Premier League club being charged with breaching financial fair play 115 times. The Portuguese attacker's situation at the Etihad was speculated about before the breaches were brought to light.

He was linked with a departure from City last month, with Barcelona reportedly interested in luring him to the Nou Camp. However, he remains with Pep Guardiola's side.

According to Le 10 Sport, PSG are looking to add Silva to their exciting squad alongside the likes of Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar. The midfielder was the French striker's former teammate at AS Monaco. He and the club's sporting advisor Luis Campos are pushing for the 28-year-old to arrive at the Parc des Princes.

Despite this, Guardiola's side are in no need to cash in on the Portuguese, whose contract expires in 2025. He is said to be worth around £70 million, and City will not entertain bids lower than this.

Silva hinted last summer that his future at the Etihad was not certain. He said (via the Express):

"I've always said that I'm happy here, but I have no idea what's going to happen. We'll see, honestly. If I stay, I'll be very happy, and I will always respect this club and give my best. If not, it's football, and we'll just see what happens."

GOAL @goal Bernardo Silva was everywhere 🤩 Bernardo Silva was everywhere 🤩 https://t.co/ybyqXyaZAr

Silva has featured 31 times across competitions, scoring two goals and providing five assists. He arrived at City from Monaco in 2017 for £43.5 million.

Poll : 0 votes