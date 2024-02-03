"He's rarely spoken about" - Pundit lavishes praise on 'phenomenal' talent at Liverpool

Former England women's footballer turned television pundit Fara Williams has waxed lyrical about Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones. The 177-time capped former English midfielder has claimed that the Jones has been excellent for the Reds but does not get enough recognition.

Williams singled out Curtis Jones as a player who has been exceptional for Jurgen Klopp's side but goes unnoticed.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, the 40-year-old said, as quoted by TBR Football:

“With or without Salah they just have the firepower going forwards, Diaz is another one, even Curtis Jones, he’s rarely spoken about, but he’s a phenomenal talent, they have bags of firepower going forwards.”

Curtis Jones has been one of the best players coming through the youth ranks of Liverpool under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp. The Englishman made his debut back in 2018 when he turned just 18 years of age and has since undergone remarkable progress as a footballer.

In his formative years, Jones was predominantly an attacking midfielder but Klopp has transformed him into an all-action central midfielder. The 23-year-old has been a key figure in the Reds' new-look midfield this season catching the eye with his outrageous ball retention, game intelligence and work rate.

Jones has made 25 appearances across competitions this season contributing with five goals and three assists. In total, he has now made 122 appearances for the club he joined aged nine having scored 16 goals and provided 14 assists.

Carlo Cudicini names the perfect replacement for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini has claimed that former Blues boss Antonio Conte could be the perfect man to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. The former Italian keeper has claimed that Conte's success across various clubs in Europe makes him a solid candidate for the Anfield hot seat. Cudicini told Stadium Astro (as quoted by Liverpool.com):

"Antonio Conte is available, I believe, so why not? Without a doubt he’s very successful, he’s proven that. I think one season shouldn’t define the ability of a manager."

Jurgen Klopp announced that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season due to a burnout. A host of names have already been discussed as potential successors of the German with Xabi Alonso being the frontrunner.

Antonio Conte had two stints as manager in the Premier League, with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. While he was pretty successful with the former but his stint at Spurs was quite dismal.

Conte won the Premier League and FA Cup with Chelsea and was named the Premier League Manager of the Season in 2016–17. He also won four Serie A titles, three with Juventus and one with Inter Milan and was named Serie A Coach of the Year four times.

