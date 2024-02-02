"Without a doubt, he’s very successful" - Carlo Cudicini urges Liverpool to appoint former Chelsea manager as Jurgen Klopp replacement 

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini has urged Liverpool to appoint Antonio Conte as the replacement for the outgoing Jurgen Klopp.

The former custodian said that Conte's success rate across Europe makes him a perfect replacement for the outgoing Liverpool boss despite his forgettable stint at Tottenham Hotspur. Cudicini told Stadium Astro (as quoted by Liverpool.com):

"Antonio Conte is available, I believe, so why not? Without a doubt he’s very successful, he’s proven that. I think one season shouldn’t define the ability of a manager."

Jurgen Klopp dropped a bombshell last week when he announced his departure from Liverpool at the end of the season due to burnout.

Conte, meanwhile, had two stints as manager in the Premier League, with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. The Italian won the Premier League and FA Cup with Chelsea but failed to replicate that success at Tottenham.

Antonio Conte has also won four Serie A titles, three with Juventus and one with Inter Milan. He was named the Premier League Manager of the Season in 2016–17 and Serie A Coach of the Year four times.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold urged to be benched in favour of Conor Bradley

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has said that youngster Conor Bradley deserves to start against Arsenal on Sunday (February 4) ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Bradley has started five straight games for Liverpool, contributing five assists and one goal. The Northern Ireland international came up with a Player of the Match display against Chelsea, setting up two goals and scoring one.

"The performances of Bradley gives Jurgen Klopp a real dilemma for what he does at the weekend," Carragher said (as per Sky Sports). "He's got form. He's got rhythm, but Liverpool have needed back-up for a long time. They've got that - and it might be a little bit more now.

"Look, Bradley's a young player, he's had a brilliant start, the rest of his career won't go like this every week - there's lots of ups and downs with injuries, loss of form, but he's on a great ride at the moment and keep that momentum going. That's why I think he should start at the weekend."

The Reds are atop the Premier League after 22 games and are alive in four different competitions.

