Jamie Carragher explains why Jurgen Klopp should not start Trent Alexander-Arnold in Liverpool's clash with Arsenal

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher thinks that Conor Bradley deserves to keep his place in the starting XI against Arsenal this weekend, ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold. Jurgen Klopp's side take on the Gunners on Sunday, February 4, at the Emirates in what could be a huge game in the title race.

Former England defender-turned-TV pundit Jamie Carragher has claimed that Jurgen Klopp will have a real dilemma to deal with in deciding who to start at right-back against Arsenal. The pundit insisted that Conor Bradley's strong run of form should mean that he keeps his place in the starting XI ahead of Alexander-Arnold. Carragher told Sky Sports:

"The performances of Bradley gives Jurgen Klopp a real dilemma for what he does at the weekend. He's got form, he's got rhythm, but Liverpool have needed back-up for a long time. They've got that - and it might be a little bit more now.

"Look, Bradley's a young player, he's had a brilliant start, the rest of his career won't go like this every week - there's lots of ups and downs with injuries, loss of form, but he's on a great ride at the moment and keep that momentum going. That's why I think he should start at the weekend."

Carragher also suggested that Bradley's rise from the ranks could see Alexander-Arnold being converted into a midfielder. The former Liverpool defender added:

"A lot of people, myself included, have been saying for a long time that with Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, because he's so good it's difficult to bring someone in as back-up because they know they're not going to play.

"Another thing we always speak about with Trent, is will he eventually go into midfield? If Bradley keeps playing at the level he's at, you have to start thinking about how to get both players in the team. You can't leave a player of the quality of Trent Alexander-Arnold out, he's one of the best players in the Premier League. That goes back to whether he moves into midfield, going forward."

Bradley has done a wonderful job for the Reds over the last few weeks in the absence of first-choice right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold due to injury. The 20-year-old has started five successive games, contributing with five assists and one goal.

The Northern Ireland international came up with a Player of the Match display against Chelsea at Anfield in the Premier League on January 31. He set up two goals and scored another in helping Liverpool secure a 4-1 win over Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Rio Ferdinand claims Liverpool striker reminds him of Luis Suarez

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has a lot in common with Luis Suarez.

The former England defender insisted that Nunez is a nightmare for defenders, just like former Liverpool attacker and international teammate Suarez. He told TNT Sports, as quoted by Rousing The Kop:

“Nunez today he did everything but score a goal. He will be a nightmare for center-backs to play against. He runs you into bad places, he is aggressive, he ricochets everything. A bit like Suarez used to do, in some ways. He is a handful who I think will end up getting goals.”

Liverpool battered Chelsea 4-1 at Anfield on Wednesday, January 31, but Nunez made the headlines for the wrong reasons. The 24-year-old became the first player in Premier League history to hit the post four times in a single game. The Uruguayan, however, contributed with the assist for the final goal, teeing up Luis Diaz.

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here