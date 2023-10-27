"He’s really close" - Mauricio Pochettino provides positive injury update on Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Mauricio Pochettino has offered a encouraging update regarding Christopher Nkunku's impending return to the squad. Having suffered a severe knee injury requiring surgical intervention during pre-season, Nkunku's competitive debut has been frustratingly delayed.

The anticipation was high when the French attacker was seen wearing his full training kit at Cobham on Thursday (26 October), further exciting the concerned Blues fanbase. During his pre-match press briefing before facing off against Brentford, Pochettino gave a cautiously optimistic update (via Fabrizio Romano):

"He [Christoper Nkunku] is doing well, I think he is close, I hope he can be involved soon. Maybe after the international break. Maybe not not sure."

Should Nkunku return after the two-week November break, it would invigorate Chelsea's lineup and potentially pave the way for his much-anticipated debut. Pochettino went on to stress Nkunku's offensive quality, signaling his importance in bolstering the team's scoring prowess (via football.london):

"He was the player when you see the goals from last season, it's a player that can provide goals and I think we are missing goals. We think he's a player that can be important for us because he proved he can score."

It's worth noting that despite missing nine games in the 2022-23 Bundesliga season with RB Leipzig, the 25-year-old still managed to win the Golden Boot with an impressive 16-goal haul. All eyes are undoubtedly trained on his recovery as Stamford Bridge eagerly awaits his impact on the field.

Chelsea eye Lille prodigy Leny Yoro - Reports

In a bid to continue their youth-centric acquisition strategy, Chelsea are reportedly zeroing in on 17-year-old Lille wonderkid Leny Yoro. According to 90min, the Blues' talent scouts are thoroughly enchanted by the young defender's performances.

This interest from Stamford Bridge puts them in a race with other European heavyweights, including Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund. All have shown interest in the Lille sensation. Additionally, Liverpool and Manchester United are monitoring Yoro's meteoric rise, though neither has made moves to secure him as of yet.

Standing tall at 190 cms, Yoro is a tough-tackling centre-back who graduated from the Lille academy. He displaced Eden Hazard in becoming the second-youngest Lille player to feature in a match at 16 years and 181 days. The 2005-born youngster made his senior debut in May 2022 and has played 27 games for the club across competitions.

Impressively, he has clocked in a full 90 minutes in the French outfit's last seven Ligue 1 fixtures. He has played eight league matches overall this season, helping Lille keep four clean sheets. He is also a current U-21 France international.