"He's doing a really good job for us" - Erik ten Hag issues update on 30-year-old star's future at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag has claimed that Manchester United could end up signing Wout Weghorst permanently at the end of the season.

The Netherlands international was signed on a six-month loan from Burnley in January as the Red Devils looked to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who left in November by mutual consent. The Red Devils even paid a £2.5 million compensation fee to Besiktas to terminate his loan spell in Turkey.

As per Sky Sports, his contract at Old Trafford does not have an option or obligation to buy. Ten Hag, however, has claimed that he could keep his compatriot at Manchester United beyond the summer.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the league game against Newcastle United later today (2 April), the former Ajax manager said (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"Of course [he could stay permanently] and I think he is doing a lot of elements of football [I like] - doing them really well. And he's doing a really good job for us."

Ten Hag added:

"Pressing: he is the leader of the process in pressing, starts the press, very good in backward pressing. He is taking up positions, his link-up play he's doing really well. He is making good movements, making space for others, so he's also good in set-plays, so he is really contributing to this team."

Weghorst has featured in all of Manchester United's last 18 games across competitions, including the EFL Cup final against Newcastle United. He played 70 minutes as his team won 2-0 at Wembley on 26 February, handing the striker the first major trophy of his playing career.

When it comes to tangible contributions up front, however, the 30-year-old has a lot to improve upon. He has registered just two goals and as many assists in 18 games for the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag gives verdict on Manchester United full-back signing new contract

Erik ten Hag has claimed that he hasn't heard anything about Luke Shaw signing a new contract at Manchester United. According to the Manchester Evening News, Shaw is set to sign a four-year deal with his current contract expiring in the summer of 2024.

When asked if the 27-year-old left-back had indeed signed a new deal, Ten Hag told reporters, via the club's official website:

"If he signed, yeah! I don't know. I haven't heard until now, John didn't inform me until now so I have to wait for that but if it's true, I would be really pleased. Definitely, we want to keep him because he's a really important player for our team."

Shaw, who arrived at Old Trafford from Southampton in 2014, has registered one goal and six assists in 35 games across competitions this season.

