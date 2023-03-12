"He's in a really good place" - Graham Potter heaps praises on Chelsea star after impressive performance against Leicester

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has heaped praise on Kai Havertz following his performance away against Leicester City in the Premier League on March 11.

The German forward was among the goal-scorers as the Blues secured a 3-1 win against Leicester City, their first away win since October last year.

Left-back Ben Chilwell opened the scoring for Potter's team in the 11th minute, with Patson Daka drawing the home side level 28 minutes later.

However, Havertz restored Chelsea's lead deep into stoppage time in the first half after reaching a delightful pass from Enzo Fernandez.

Captain Mateo Kovacic then put the icing on the cake for the Blues as he grabbed the third goal in the 38th minute.

They secured all three points for Potter's team and this is the first time they have scored three goals in the league since may last year.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Leicester 1 Chelsea 3. Hat-trick of wins for Graham Potter & a first Premier League road-win for #CFC since October. Last time they scored three away EPL goals was May 2022 at Leeds. Well-taken Chilwell & Havertz goals, a special Enzo assist & a Kovacic golazo amongst the highs. Leicester 1 Chelsea 3. Hat-trick of wins for Graham Potter & a first Premier League road-win for #CFC since October. Last time they scored three away EPL goals was May 2022 at Leeds. Well-taken Chilwell & Havertz goals, a special Enzo assist & a Kovacic golazo amongst the highs. https://t.co/kbntJ9VEQc

Overall, it was an impressive performance from Chelsea, who have struggled to grind out results in the last couple of months.

One of the standout performers for the Blues was goal-scorer Havertz, who continued his fine form in front of goal for the west London side.

Reacting to his most recent display against Leicester City, head coach Potter revealed that the forward is now reaping the rewards for his hard work. He said:

"He's in a really good place. Throughout this difficult period, he's given everything. If you know you've got Kai's quality if you do that, things turnaround for you. That's what it's done for him. It's a reward for his hard work."

Havertz is currently among the Blues' top scorers this season, despite their relatively underwhelming performances in front of goal.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



"He's in a really good place. Throughout the difficult period he's given everything. When you know you've got Kai's quality if you do that, things turnaround for you. That's what it's done for him. It's a reward for his hard work."



[via Graham Potter on Kai Havertz:"He's in a really good place. Throughout the difficult period he's given everything. When you know you've got Kai's quality if you do that, things turnaround for you. That's what it's done for him. It's a reward for his hard work."[via @ChelseaFC Graham Potter on Kai Havertz:"He's in a really good place. Throughout the difficult period he's given everything. When you know you've got Kai's quality if you do that, things turnaround for you. That's what it's done for him. It's a reward for his hard work."[via @ChelseaFC]

The Germany international has scored eight goals and registered one assist in 35 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea this season.

"It's been a good week" - Chelsea manager reacts to his team's recent run of results

Graham Potter looks delighted with his Blues team as they have now picked up three wins in their last three games across all competitions.

The English tactician made this known during a post-match press conference after his side picked up a 3-1 win against Leicester City on Saturday. He said:

"It’s been a good week, a really good week. Three wins, started with a determined performance against Leeds, the result against Dortmund and then to back it up today is really impressive from the players because it isn’t easy to do that in the Premier League."

He continued:

"So I’m delighted for them, delighted for the supporters who traveled, who were fantastic. So we’ve had a good week."

Chelsea will next host Everton in the Premier League on March 18.

Poll : 0 votes