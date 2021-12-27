“He’s really working hard for the team and manager” – Noel Whelan heaps praise on Arsenal star with ‘right attitude’

Former Premier League star Noel Whelan has heaped praise on Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette for his attitude despite his contract with the Gunners expiring at the end of the season.

With the Frenchman yet to sign a fresh deal, there have been suggestions that he could soon be on his way out of Arsenal. However, the former Lyon forward has not been distracted by his contract situation with the Gunners.

Lacazette has scored two goals and provided three assists in Arsenal's last four Premier League matches. Former Leeds United star Whelan has been impressed with Lacazette's attitude despite his future at the club being uncertain.

The Englishman feels the 30-year-old is working hard to earn a new contract. He told Football Insider:

“I’m sure these conversations will be happening [over a new deal] behind the scenes and it could be done soon. The crucial thing for Lacazette is that he’s shown the right attitude. If you’re going to coach a team, the most important thing is their attitude, desire, and commitment.

Whelan added:

"He’s not a bystander. It doesn’t matter to him that his contract is up at the end of the season. He’s really working hard for the team and manager – and that’s pleasing for everyone. He isn’t worried about picking up an injury and scuppering a move elsewhere."

Squawka Football @Squawka Alexandre Lacazette has now been directly involved in five goals in his last four Premier League games:



⚽️ vs. Southampton

🅰️ vs. West Ham

🅰️ vs. Leeds

⚽️🅰️ vs. Norwich



Leading by example. © Alexandre Lacazette has now been directly involved in five goals in his last four Premier League games:⚽️ vs. Southampton🅰️ vs. West Ham🅰️ vs. Leeds⚽️🅰️ vs. NorwichLeading by example. © https://t.co/qdKLQEKjqx

Lacazette has been in fine form for Arsenal since coming into the team to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who appears to have fallen out with Mikel Arteta following a disciplinary breach, this month. Whelan feels the Lacazette's re-emergence is the only positive to come out of the situation. He said:

“They’ve got to explore these avenues and see if they can keep him at the club. They’ll need another striker, but Lacazette is a seriously good option. It could be the positive to come out of the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang situation.”

Could Alexandre Lacazette extend his deal with Arsenal?

Arsenal have reportedly offered Alexandre Lacazette a one-year contract extension. However, the former Lyon forward is said to be looking for a longer commitment, making the Gunners' proposal unattractive.

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn 🚨 Arsenal have made a one-year extension offer to Alexandre Lacazette but the player is looking for a longer commitment and is looking elsewhere. Reports, L’Equipe. 🚨 Arsenal have made a one-year extension offer to Alexandre Lacazette but the player is looking for a longer commitment and is looking elsewhere. Reports, L’Equipe.

If reports are to be believed, Lacazette is considering his future at Arsenal. The 30-year-old is looking at the possibility of joining a new club.

Also Read Article Continues below

Newcastle United are among the clubs to have been linked with a move for Lacazette. AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Marseille have also been credited with an interest in the Frenchman.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar