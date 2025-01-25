"He's the reason for having 10 points less", "Playing against us" - Chelsea fans want 27-year-old to never play for club again after 3-1 Man City loss

Chelsea fans on X have criticized goalkeeper Robert Sanchez after he had a poor performance during their 3-1 loss against Manchester City. The two sides faced each other in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, January 25.

Sanchez was poor with his distribution, completing just eight accurate long balls from an attempted 26, with an accuracy of 31 percent. He also made a costly error as he needlessly rushed off his line to claim Ederson's long ball, leading to Erling Haaland scoring in the 68th minute.

Sanchez has now made five errors leading to a goal in the Premier League this season, the most from a Chelsea player on record since the the 2007-08 campaign.

The 27-year-old has kept just four clean sheets in 21 appearances across all competitions this season. While he has shown glimpses of promise at times, the Spaniard has been far too inconsistent and was handed a match-low rating of 4.7 against Manchester City (via FotMob).

One Chelsea fan posted:

"Tear Sanchez contract infront of his family I don’t even care anymore. This guy is playing against us"

Another fan tweeted:

"How does Robert Sanchez play for Chelsea. I swear he is the reason for having 10 points less at the end of the season"

Other fans reacted below:

"EVERY SINGLE GAME, Robert Sanchez makes mistakes, EVERY GAME. Goalkeeper is the most important position in your team, are you telling me he inspires confidence in the defenders? Are you crazy. We can’t challenge for anything serious with him in net," one fan commented.

"Not Onana, not Raya, Robert Sanchez is the WORST GK in the league by far," another added.

"Robert Sanchez should never play another game for Chelsea in his life," another insisted.

"I’ll say the same as I said the last game, if anyone even dares come out and defend Robert Sanchez tonight or ever again, then sack them from the club immediately, Maresca, Chelsea briefs, anyone, get them out along with Sanchez. Disgraceful," one fan tweeted.

"I'm done with Sanchez. I'm done with this guy. He doesn't use his head," another chimed in.

Chelsea fall to 3-1 defeat against Manchester City in PL clash

Chelsea's title aspirations were dealt a severe blow after they were outclassed in their 3-1 loss against Manchester City. They are currently sixth in the Premier League table with 40 points from 23 games, 13 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Noni Madueke tapped home in the third minute to break the deadlock after new City signing Abdukodir Khusanov made an error at the back. However, the Cityzens ramped up the pressure, with Phil Foden striking the post minutes later. Josko Gvardiol leveled the scores (42') going into half-time with a simple finish from close range to get Manchester City back into the game.

Unfortunately for the Blues, all hell broke loose in the 68th minute when Ederson pinged a long ball towards Erling Haaland. Despite seeing Trevoh Chalobah in a duel with Haaland, Sanchez opted to rush off his line towards the Norweigan. This proved to be costly, as the latter chipped the ball into an open net to make it 2-1. Phil Foden then scored in the 87th minute to wrap up all three points for the hosts.

Maresca and Co. next face West Ham United in the league on Monday, February 3.

