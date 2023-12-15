“He’s Scottish, but I can’t remember the name” - Antoine Griezmann admits he signed Liverpool star on Football Manager

Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann has said that he signed on-loan Liverpool right-back Calvin Ramsay on Football Manager.

Griezmann, 32, is in great form for Atletico this season, bagging 14 goals and two assists in 21 games across competitions. The Rojiblancos are third in the La Liga standings, seven points behind surprise leaders Girona (41), but have a game in hand.

Griezmann is a fan of the Football Manager computer game, where one can simulate the managerial experience. In an interview with ESPN (via Rousing the Kop), the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner said that he has begun the career mode in the game's 2023 version with an English club:

“Yes, (I'm managing) Blackburn. I’m in the Premier League in sixth place. The board are very happy. They want to renew my contract."

About the players he has brought in during the virtual transfer window, Griezmann said, alluding to Ramsay:

“A young right-back who was at Liverpool. He’s Scottish, but I can’t remember the name!”

Ramsay, 20, is currently on loan at Championship side Preston North End, whom he joined this summer, appearing twice, after an injury-ravaged 2022-23 campaign with the Reds. The Scottish full-back has made two appearances for his parent club, both coming last season.

How has Antoine Griezmann fared against Liverpool?

Antoine Griezmann (left)

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is enjoying a purple patch with the Rojiblancos. One of the top goalscorers of his generation, the Frenchman has scored 258 times in 666 games for multiple clubs since 2019-10.

The tally includes two goals against Liverpool for his current club Atletico in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. Unfortunately, the goals came in a losing effort, as Diego Simeone's side lost the group clash 3-2 at home. The Frenchman was suspended for the return leg at Anfield.

Overall, Griezmann has been a solid performer for Atletico across two stints, contributing 171 goals and 78 assists in 362 appearances across competitions in seven seasons.