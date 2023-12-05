"He’s been sensational" - Alan Shearer urges Gareth Southgate to call up ex-Chelsea star to England squad 

Newcastle United icon Alan Shearer has urged England boss Gareth Southgate to call up former Chelsea star Tino Livramento to the Three Lions squad.

Livramento signed for the Magpies from Southampton for £32 million in the summer. There were initial doubts over his signature as Livramento had just come back from an ACL injury.

The 21-year-old, however, has already proven his mettle. He has made 12 appearances for Eddie Howe's team so far. He played every minute for Newcastle as they went undefeated against Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester United in a single week.

Livramento was exceptional, especially during the 1-0 win against Manchester United at St. James' Park on December 2.

Shearer has now sent a message to his former teammate Southgate, saying on The Rest Is Football podcast:

"He’s played for England at almost every level up to now. I would really hope that someone and, if they haven’t, they should do it quickly, get on the phone and tell him he has a big future in the England squad."

He added:

“Whether that’s at right-back or left-back. He did have a serious injury but there’s always been that thing around him about having huge potential. But I didn’t realise how good a player he was until I saw him at Newcastle. When you consider some of the big games he’s played in this season, he’s been sensational.”

Livramento has represented The Three Lions at the youth levels, playing from the under-15 to the under-21 age groups of the national team. He is yet to make a senior appearance and is also eligible to play for Scotland and Portugal.

A look at Tino Livramento's Chelsea career

Tino Livramento was a highly talented prospect during his time at Chelsea and represented the Blues at the youth levels. The left-back, however, never played for the club's senior team.

Livramento played for the club's under-18, under-19, and under-23 teams before securing a move to Southampton in 2021. He has so far played 38 Premier League matches, including eight for Newcastle.

Livramento did well with the task in hand against Manchester United, keeping Marcus Rashford at bay for the majority of the game and helping his side seal three crucial points.