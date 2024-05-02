"He's a service striker" - Mark Goldbridge explains why 24-year-old PL striker is a 'better footballer' than Manchester City's Erling Haaland 

Mark Goldbridge thinks Newcastle United frontman Alexander Isak is 'technically' a better footballer than Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland.

Haaland and Isak are perhaps the Premier League's top two centre-forwards having wreaked havoc since arriving on English shores in the summer of 2022.

The Norweigan superstar joined City from Borussia Dortmund for £54 million and has enjoyed a record-breaking spell at the Etihad. The 23-year-old is the Premier League's top scorer this season with 21 goals in 27 games having won the Golden Boot last season.

Meanwhile, the Swedish frontman arrived at Newcastle from Real Sociedad in a club-record £63 million deal. He's been in fine form this season, bagging 19 goals in 26 games, joint-third in the Premier League's goalscoring charts.

Goldbridge compared Haaland and Isak by giving his preference and highlighting their similarities to Premier League legends Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry. He feels the Magpies striker has more to his game than the 2023 Ballon d'Or runner-up (via his podcast That's Football):

"It's a little bit like Shearer against Henry. Shearer is the top scorer in Premier League history, Henry is a better footballer. Haaland, best penalty box striker in the world, won a treble, smashed the Golden Boot record. Isak, technically a better footballer with more strings to his bow."

Goldbridge reckons Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wouldn't replace Haaland with Isak. He feels it is close between the pair but would rather have the Sweden international in his team:

"Who would I want in my team? Isak. Because I really like Erling Haaland, I don't agree with the criticism, he's a service striker and if he gets no service nothing's gonna happen. Isak if he doesn't get the service than he's going to get into the game in another way."

Erling Haaland has come in for criticism during his sophomore season in the English top flight with Manchester City. Some, including Manchester United icon Roy Keane, have questioned his contribution when not scoring goals.

Manchester City star Erling Haaland is raring to go after recovering from fitness issues

Erling Haaland has returned from a muscle injury.

Erling Haaland returned to action for Manchester City in a 2-0 win away at Nottingham Forest on Sunday (April 28). He came off the bench and scored in the 71st minute to seal all three points for the Cityzens.

The Norway international had missed City's last two games due to a muscle injury. He was subbed off due to the issue as Guardiola's men exited the UEFA Champions League. They lost 4-3 to Real Madrid in a penalty shootout loss after a 4-4 aggregate draw in the quarterfinals.

Haaland was delighted to get back onto the pitch and among the goals in the victory against Forest. He said (via City Xtra):

"I’m ready – I had a bit of a problem and it’s not nice to bounce back when we went out to Madrid in the Champions League. It’s been scratching inside of me to get back and now I’m back and feeling good. I’m ready to attack the last five finals."

Expand Tweet

Erling Haaland has the opportunity to help Manchester City finish the season with a double. They sit second in the league, a point behind Arsenal with a game in hand and four games remaining. The Cityzens are also in the FA Cup final facing neighbors Manchester United on May 25.