"He’s similar" - Diego Simeone compares Memphis Depay to former Chelsea striker after sealing transfer from Barcelona

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has compared new signing Memphis Depay to former Chelsea forward Diego Costa following his arrival from Barcelona. The Dutch attacker has joined the Colchoneros from the Blaugrana for €3 million.

Depay, 28, has become a journeyman across Europe, playing for Barca, Lyon, Manchester United, and PSV Eindhoven. He scored 14 goals and contributed two assists in 42 games across competitions at the Nou Camp.

Simeone has been keen to bolster his attacking options at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium following the departure of Joao Felix to Chelsea on loan. The Argentine coach has compared Depay to former Blues and Atleti frontman Costa, saying (via Marca):

“I see him as a striker who can play as a lone forward, or in behind. He’s similar to Costa, who was a striker that started as second striker, but became a No.9, as he scored goals regularly and was explosive.”

Costa became a huge hit for Atletico after joining the club from Braga in 2007 for just €1.5 million. He spent six years with Simeone's side before joining Chelsea in 2014 for €38 million.

The Spaniard bagged 59 goals and 23 assists in 120 appearances at Stamford Bridge before returning to the Wanda Metropolitano for €60 million in 2018. He will go down as an Atleti hero as he scored 83 goals and provided 36 assists over the course of his two spells at the club. He also won the La Liga title twice with the Spanish side.

Atletico fans will hope Depay follows in the footsteps of Costa as they hope to climb up the La Liga table. They are currently fourth, trailing league leaders Barcelona by 13 points.

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech offers himself to Barcelona

Hakim Ziyech is keen to join Barcelona.

Chelsea attacker Ziyech has lacked game time at Stamford Bridge this season, starting just five of 14 appearances and providing one assist. The Moroccan's time with the Blues has been disappointing as he has struggled for form in west London.

According to SPORT, Ziyech, 29, has offered himself to Barcelona after Depay departed for Atletico. The former Ajax winger knows he will be handed limited minutes for the remainder of the season. He wants to secure a move before the January transfer window closes.

Today he put in a MOTM performance to help his nation to a historic win In February, Hakim Ziyech retired from Morocco duty after he was left out of their AFCON team.Today he put in a MOTM performance to help his nation to a historic win In February, Hakim Ziyech retired from Morocco duty after he was left out of their AFCON team.Today he put in a MOTM performance to help his nation to a historic win 👏 https://t.co/pCSjn1p7Bp

Barca may be enticed by a potential swoop for Ziyech as Raphinha has been uninspiring since joining the Spanish giants from Leeds United last summer. The Moroccan has two years left on his contract with Chelsea.

