“He’s been there since 6 years of age” - Chelsea superstar wants to become club captain, reveals dad

Reece James' father, Nigel, has revealed that the full-back's dream is to captain Chelsea. He added that his son was heartbroken last season after the club's poor form saw them finish 12th in the Premier League.

Chelsea fans on social media have called for James to be named the new club captain after Cesar Azpilicueta's exit. The Spaniard joined Atletico Madrid this summer on a free transfer after his contract was mutually terminated at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to The Beautiful Game podcast, Nigel claimed that Reece was dreaming of becoming the captain of Chelsea. He went on to reveal that the poor form last season hurt his son and said:

"He's been there since six years of age, his ambition is to wear the armband and captain the side and it broke his heart the season we have had just gone. Coming off the pitch, losing games, it really hurt him. I'm sure it hurt a lot of players. I can't speak for the other players all I can speak for is knowing how painful it was for my son to feel his club."

Reece James is expected to be in the mix when Mauricio Pochettino makes the decision about his club captain.

Reece James signed new Chelsea deal last season

Reece James penned a new deal until 2028 at the start of last season. The full-back signed the contract just days before the new owners at Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel.

Speaking to the club about his new deal, Reece said:

"I am over the moon with my new contract and I'm thankful for the fans, the new ownership and everyone involved in the club. I cannot wait to see what the future holds, and I am sure we will have the chance of winning many trophies. I grew up supporting this club and I've been here since I was a six-year-old. I put pen to paper on a new deal because this is the club I want to be at. I'd like to say a special thanks to the fans, I am here to stay and we have a bright future ahead of us."

Reece James has played 147 matches for the senior side and another 79 for the Chelsea youth sides. He has been sent out on loan once to Wigan Athletic.

