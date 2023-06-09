"He’s smart, fast, and, in the air, he’s just unreal" - Erling Haaland lauds Liverpool star as toughest PL opponent

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has named Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk as the toughest opponent he has faced in the Premier League.

Haaland broke numerous records in his first season in the English league after joining City from Borussia Dortmund last summer. He scored the most goals (36) in a 38-game Premier League season - helping his side win the league title.

Overall, the Norwegian has scored 52 goals in as many games across competitions this season. He has the opportunity to add to that tally when Manchester City face Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday (June 10).

Ahead of the big game, Haaland told Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand on BT Sport that Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk is the toughest opponent he has faced this season:

“The most difficult, we struggled at Anfield I remember," Haaland said. "Van Dijk, I always said it, I think he’s so good. But the good thing also about it is I’m meeting Ruben Dias, (Manuel) Akanji, (Nathan) Ake in training every single day. Training is not easy. But Van Dijk, I like him a lot. He’s smart, fast, and in the air, he’s just unreal as well.”

Haaland failed to score in two of three appearances across competitions against Liverpool in the 2022-23 season and was on the losing side on both occasions. City lost 3-1 in the Community Shield in July and 1-0 in the Premier League at Anfield in October.

He did score in Manchester City's 3-2 win in the EFL Cup Round of 16, but Van Dijk didn't feature for the Merseysiders in that game.

Liverpool announce Alexis Mac Allister signing

The Reds announced the signing of midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday (June 8). The Argentine, who joined for a £35 million on a five-year contract, became the club's first signing this summer.

Liverpool parted ways with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfers. Hence, they need midfield reinforcements, so signing Mac Allister is the first step in that direction.

The Argentine has had a splendid season with club and country. He helped Brighton qualify for the UEFA Europa League for the first time and also won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina in Qatar late last year.

Mac Allister registered 12 goals and three assists in 40 games across competitions for Brighton and one goal and an assist in six World Cup games for Argentina.

