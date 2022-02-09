"He's a smart guy" - Gianluigi Donnarumma tips Kylian Mbappe to make right decision amid rumors of PSG exit

Speculation continues over the future of Kylian Mbappe, with rumors suggesting the forward could complete his dream transfer to Real Madrid at the end of the season. Amid the talks, PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has tipped the Frenchman to make the right decision on his future.

Donnarumma, who joined PSG during last summer's transfer window, has revealed he already has a great relationship with Mbappe. However, the shot-stopper insists he doesn't speak to the 23-year-old about his contract or plans for the future.

"I just know that we're happy here at PSG. He's a smart guy. Only he can know which is the best choice to make". Donnarumma to Gazzetta: "I've a great relationship with Mbappé. But we don't speak about his contract or his future - the decision is up to Kylian".

Donnarumma told Gazetta, via Fabrizio Romano:

"I've a great relationship with Mbappe. But we don't speak about his contract or his future - the decision is up to Kylian."

Kylian Mbappe will have the freedom to choose his next destination at the end of the season. He is already in the final months of his contract with PSG and will be eligible to leave on a free transfer in the summer transfer window.

Many have backed him to leave the Ligue 1 giants for Real Madrid, while others think he should spend a couple more years at the Parc des Princes.

Donnarumma, however, has refused to comment on the subject. Instead, the Italian has tipped his colleague to make the right choice as he believes the attacker is smart enough to sort out his future. He said:

"I just know that we're happy here at PSG. He's a smart guy. Only he can know which is the best choice to make."

Kylian Mbappe closer than ever to leaving PSG for Real Madrid this summer

The Parisians' chances of keeping their star forward continue to slim down

Kylian Mbappe tried to secure a transfer to Real Madrid last summer, but PSG hit the brakes on the move. This summer, however, the Parisians won't be able to stop him as the player already has the final say on which club to represent.

According to German outlet Bild, Mbappe has already reached an agreement with Los Blancos to join them on a free transfer at the end of the season. He will reportedly earn a gargantuan €50 million per year at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It remains to be seen how things will unfold in the coming months.

