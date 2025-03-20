"He’s sold on the project" - Journalist claims Arsenal are 'very likely' to sign €70m rated striker this summer

Reputed journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Arsenal are very likely to sign RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko in the summer. He's reported that Newcastle United star Alexander Isak is the Gunners' dream target but Sesko is the likelier option.

Ad

Arsenal have evidently been in need of a top-class centre forward for a while now and have been linked with a host of names. Ben Jacobs has claimed that that it is uncertain whether Alexander Isak would even be available this summer or not.

He has insisted that Mikel Arteta's side fancy Isak more than any other striker but the Sweden international looks unobtainable. The reliable journalist has claimed that the Gunners are likely to go for Sesko who would be available for a reasonable fee of £60 million. Jacobs said, as quoted by TBR Football:

Ad

Trending

“Yes Arsenal like him (Alexander Isak), yes, he’s the dream target, he’s the number one target. But all of us have number one things we’d like in the world, but they’re fictional pie in the sky dreams that are very unlikely to happen. Is Isak genuinely available? Berta will get a quick read on that. If he is, he becomes Arsenal’s top choice."

Ad

He added:

“If he isn’t available, I’d be relatively confident in saying that Arsenal will make a significant play on Benjamin Sesko. I think that is a very likely deal to happen again, good value, the release clause is €70m (£60m). Relatively low wage and he’s sold on the project. Sesko to Arsenal has a very high percentage chance, but they won’t pull the trigger until they know the Isak question.”

Ad

Benjamin Sesko is regarded as one of the best young players on the planet right now and is destined for big things. Aged only 21, he is on the books of RB Leipzig having formerly played for their sister club Red Bull Salzburg.

The youngster has 17 goals and six assists in 36 appearances across competitions this season for RB Leipzig. He is capped 39 times for Slovenia at such a young age and scored 16 times.

Ad

Arsenal considering a move for former Premier League flop: Reports

The Gunners are reportedly plotting a move for former Everton striker Moise Kean as they look to secure a top-class centre forward. As reported by Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, they are eyeing a move for the Italy international alongside a host of other options.

Kean previously had a forgettable spell in English football with Everton scoring just four goals in 39 appearances. The 25-year-old has turned his career around this season courtesy of a brilliant season in Fiorentina colours.

The former Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker has 20 goals and three assists in 34 appearances this season. He reportedly has a €52 million release clause in his deal and is contracted at the Stadio Artemio Franchi until 2029.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback