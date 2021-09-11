"He's not somebody that combines with other players" - Former Arsenal star warns Manchester United about Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Arsenal midfielder Stewart Robson has accused new Manchester United arrival Cristiano Ronaldo of not combining well with other forwards at the club whilst at Juventus.

Speaking on the Gab and Juls show on ESPN, Robson questioned Cristiano Ronaldo's work ethic with other forwards as he always looks to play an individual game. Robson stated on the podcast:

"He’s not somebody that combines with other players. Even when he had Higuain playing upfront with him. Higuain was always looking for Ronaldo, [but] Ronaldo never looked for Higuain. Dybala and Ronaldo never played little one-twos with each other."

"It’s not like when you saw Inter last season, Lukaku and Martinez are playing with each other. Ronaldo doesn’t want to join in with anybody else, he wants to be the individual.”

Robson has been critical of Cristiano Ronaldo ever since the Portuguese signed for Manchester United this summer. The former Gunners player believes Ronaldo might play a selfish game at Old Trafford, which will not be what Manchester United fans want to see.

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Manchester United has been the talk of the town in recent weeks. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has penned a two-year deal with an option to extend it by another year.

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his Manchester United debut against Newcastle United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will feature against Newcastle United and will make his second debut for the club. Speaking ahead of their game against the Magpies, Solskjaer said:

"He’s been having a good pre-season with Juventus. He’s played for the national team, he’s had a good week with us here. He’ll definitely be on the pitch at some point, that’s for sure."

However, Solskjaer did not confirm whether Cristiano Ronaldo will start the game or will be named as a substitute. It is worth noting that both Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane were first named as substitutes before starting for the club in the Premier League this term.

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival has transformed Manchester United into one of the favorites to win the Premier League title this season for the first time since 2013. The Red Devils finally have a squad which can compete against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Notably, the Red Devils have a relatively easy run of games in September which will provide Cristiano Ronaldo time to get used to his new surroundings.

Ole has given the answer we've all been waiting for... 👀#MUFC | @Cristiano — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 10, 2021

