“He’s still angry with them” - Gary Neville notices Mauricio Pochettino's reaction to Chelsea's goal in 4-1 win over Tottenham

Manchester United legend Gary Neville reacted to Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino demanding more from his defenders in the 4-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Monday (November 6).

In what was a topsy-turvy game, the Blues emerged victorious after Spurs were reduced to nine men. Cristian Romero was the first to be sent off in the 33rd minute for a clumsy challenge on fellow Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez. Destiny Udogie was then given his marching orders after a second bookable offense in the 55th minute.

Despite being down to nine and the game level at 1-1, Pochettino's side failed to break down Spurs' defense until Nicolas Jackson scored in the 75th minute. The Senegal international then doubled his side's lead to make sure of the points in injury time (90+4'). Although the points were seemingly secured, Pochettino hit out at his defenders, who nearly let their London rivals back into the match.

Addressing this incident, Neville said after the match (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

"He’s still angry with them. He’s talking to his defenders."

A miraculous comeback with nine men wasn't to be for Ange Postecoglou's men, who let in a fourth in the 97th minute. The goal saw Jackson complete his hat-trick and take Chelsea to 10th place in the Premier League table.

Spurs, meanwhile, slumped to their first Premier League defeat of the season and are now placed second, a point behind league leaders Manchester City (27).

Gary Neville reacts to Tottenham defender Cristian Romero's red card in the 4-1 loss to Chelsea

Cristian Romero (via Getty Images)

Gary Neville agreed with VAR's decision to award Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero a red card in the 4-1 defeat to Chelsea.

The Argentina international's boot went over the ball before catching Enzo Fernandez on the shin in the 33rd minute. Putting aside claims that the player was in his natural flow, Neville said (via Football London):

"For those of you watching at home thinking he gets the ball and it’s a natural follow through, trust me, as a defender that is not a natural follow through, that is not what you do. He’s gone over the top as he moves through the ball. Yeah, it’s a red."

Spurs will next face Wolverhampton Wanderers in an away fixture on Saturday (November 11) before the international break.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will host Premier League champions Manchester City at Stamford Bridge the following day.