"He's still young, needs to improve" - Mauricio Pochettino claims Chelsea star should have scored 6 goals in 4-1 win over Spurs

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has hailed striker Nicolas Jackson for his performance in the 4-1 come-from-behind Premier League win at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Spurs got off to a perfect start, with Dejan Kulusevksi putting them ahead after just six minutes. However, what ensued next was beyond what both managers would have envisaged.

Five disallowed goals, two send-offs (both Spurs), countless VAR reviews and four goals later, the Blues emerged 4-1 victors, with Jackson scoring thrice. It marked Ange Postecoglou's side's first league defeat of the season.

Considering the litany of chances that came Jackson's way, Pochettino said in the press conference before facing Manchester City on Sunday that the striker could have bagged a double hat-trick. The boss said (as per Football London):

"It's easy to say, okay scored three goals. It's a process. He's still young, needs to improve. Okay, (he) scored three goals, should have scored six.

"The most important is to keep calm and relaxed, and he is going to improve with time. Nights like Monday help him not to be too much nervous and approach a game in a different way."

It was the new signing's first hat-trick for the Blues. Jackson now has six goals in 13 games across competitions this season. The tally includes five strikes in 10 league outings, with three of them coming against Spurs.

"It's going to be a challenge" - Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino on facing Manchester City

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has no qualms admitting that City are the team to beat in Europe. The reigning treble winners overcame a midseason slump to go top of the Premier League after 11 games.

Pep Guardiola's side are coming off a 3-0 home win over Young Boys in midweek to reach the UEFA Champions League knockouts with two games to spare.

Ahead of the meeting with the league leaders at Stamford Bridge, Pochettino said (as per the aforementioned source) that the Blues face a stern challenge against one of Europe's best teams:

For me, (City) are the best team, the best coaching staff, the best manager. They're one of the best organisations in the world. When you show the results, it's because you are doing things top to bottom really well.

"It's going to be a challenge. We want to compete against them. I think we are going to try and compete our best. Three points are important for us.

Despite the win against Spurs, Chelsea remain tenth in the standings after 11 games, 12 behind their upcoming visitors.