"He's had talks with all the top teams" - World-class striker's teammate confirms PL move amid interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United

Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong has claimed that Victor Osimhen will be playing in the Premier League next season amid interest from Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United. The striker is keen on moving to England and was close to joining the Blues last summer.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Troost-Ekong claimed that Osimhen is a Chelsea fan and is in talks with several clubs about his move next season. He believes that a decision has not been made but a Premier League move is on the next when the current season ends. He said:

"I know he’s a Chelsea fan, but I also know he’s had talks with all the top teams. It’s up to him what he chooses. He will fit into every team. I know Liverpool have spoken about getting a new striker next season. We will see. I’m also reading, like everyone else is, that he has a clause this summer.

"When he went to Galatasaray I think it worked out amazingly for him. I couldn’t see him playing there for another season, or anywhere else but the Premier League next season.”

Osimhen was quizzed about a potential move to the Premier League and he said last year via talkSPORT:

“Future in the Premier League? Of course I would like to play it one day, for now I have other plans for my career. When the time comes you will know everything.”

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were in talks to sign Victor Osinhem last summer but failed to agree a deal with Napoli. He moved to Galatasaray on loan for the season and has impressed with the Turkish giants. He's recorded 26 goals and five assists in 30 games across competitions for them.

Victor Osimhen backed to do well at Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United

William Troost-Ekong has backed Victor Osinhem to impress in the Premier League regardless of which club he joins. He believes that Chelsea, Arsenal or Manchester United are bound to get a striker who will dominate on the pitch and said on talkSPORT:

“It’s the part he’s working on the most. His qualities are his tenacity, he’s relentless, he’ll chase down every ball. In the air he’s amazing. You can play the ball up to him and he’ll hold the ball up. If he’s one-on-one in the box, or you cross it in, he’s going to score. He’s direct so I think that’s why he would suit the Premier League.”

Al Ahli were interested in signing Osimhen last summer and had a deal agreed with Napoli. However, the striker rejected the move as he was not interested in moving to Saudi Arabia.

